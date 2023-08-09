A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They “Upgrade” a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re one of those people that orders your drinks with no ice, this viral TikTok video should make you feel validated about your life choices.
Because it shows a Dunkin’ Donuts employee simply pouring a medium drink into a large cup with ice after a customer claimed to have ordered a large drink.
The voice-over in the video says, “Sorry about that daddy … here you go.”
And it’s the same amount of liquid!
Got ’em!
The text overlay reads: “Customer: ‘I ordered a large, NOT a medium’” while describing their drink illusion by penning, “Me asf:”
Check out the video.
@thomastheterrible If you aren’t kissing customers, how are you making tips? Personally I’ll do anything for twenty bucks. #dunkin #refresher #fyp #daddy ♬ Bops Goin Brazy – Tyga
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said this is why they order drinks with no ice.
Another TikTokker said these workers also expect to be tipped…
And this individual shared a trick that they do…
Yeah, ordering drinks with no ice is the way to go.
