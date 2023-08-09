August 9, 2023 at 2:56 pm

A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They “Upgrade” a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

If you’re one of those people that orders your drinks with no ice, this viral TikTok video should make you feel validated about your life choices.

Because it shows a Dunkin’ Donuts employee simply pouring a medium drink into a large cup with ice after a customer claimed to have ordered a large drink.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.50.25 PM A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They Upgrade a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

Photo Credit: TikTok

The voice-over in the video says, “Sorry about that daddy … here you go.”

And it’s the same amount of liquid!

Got ’em!

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.50.34 PM A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They Upgrade a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay reads: “Customer: ‘I ordered a large, NOT a medium’” while describing their drink illusion by penning, “Me asf:”

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.50.44 PM A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They Upgrade a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@thomastheterrible If you aren’t kissing customers, how are you making tips? Personally I’ll do anything for twenty bucks. #dunkin #refresher #fyp #daddy ♬ Bops Goin Brazy – Tyga

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person said this is why they order drinks with no ice.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.51.00 PM A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They Upgrade a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said these workers also expect to be tipped…

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.51.15 PM A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They Upgrade a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual shared a trick that they do…

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.52.13 PM A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows How They Upgrade a Customer’s Drink by Pouring a Medium Into a Large Cup and Adding Ice

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, ordering drinks with no ice is the way to go.

