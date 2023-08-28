‘How is it nobody knows the counter tap method.’ A Man Showed Three Different Ways to Open Glass Jars
by Matthew Gilligan
Listen up, folks!
Because you’re about to see not one, not two, but THREE different ways to open a jar.
A guy named Jordan who is known for posting videos about different hacks said, “I finally found out the three different ways that can you can open tightly sealed jars to where you never need somebody’s help ever again.”
The first method shows Jordan adding pressing to the sides of the lid of the pickle jar until the air is released.
Bam!
He then told viewers about how he uses a can opener to open pickle jars.
And his third method involves holding the jar upside down for 10 seconds and hitting the bottom of the jar with his hand.
Check out his video and see how it’s done by the master.
@jordan_the_stallion8
Here’s how people responded.
This viewer prefers the butter knife method.
Another TikTokker is all about the brawn.
And this person thinks they know what the best method is…
Now that you know, try it for yourself!
