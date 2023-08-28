August 28, 2023 at 3:27 pm

‘How is it nobody knows the counter tap method.’ A Man Showed Three Different Ways to Open Glass Jars

by Matthew Gilligan

Listen up, folks!

Because you’re about to see not one, not two, but THREE different ways to open a jar.

A guy named Jordan who is known for posting videos about different hacks said, “I finally found out the three different ways that can you can open tightly sealed jars to where you never need somebody’s help ever again.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 1.09.14 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

The first method shows Jordan adding pressing to the sides of the lid of the pickle jar until the air is released.

Bam!

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 1.09.24 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

He then told viewers about how he uses a can opener to open pickle jars.

And his third method involves holding the jar upside down for 10 seconds and hitting the bottom of the jar with his hand.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 1.09.30 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out his video and see how it’s done by the master.

Here’s how people responded.

This viewer prefers the butter knife method.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 1.08.32 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker is all about the brawn.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 1.08.41 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person thinks they know what the best method is…

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 1.08.49 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Now that you know, try it for yourself!

