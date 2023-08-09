August 9, 2023 at 10:33 am

A McDonald’s Customer Received “Recession Apples” in the Bag She Ordered And She’s Putting Them On Blast

by Matthew Gilligan

How do you like them apples?

I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself!

I just had to say it!

But let’s get on with the story: a woman shared a video on TikTok where she claims that the amount of apple slices being dished out at McDonald’s these days prove that we are in a recession.

In fact, she calls them “Recession Apples” and she even pointed out that her large fries look smaller these days, too.

She said she asked a McDonald’s worker for more fries because she noticed they seemed low and that after they did, she left the restaurant to catch a bus home.

And that’s when she noticed the problem with the apples…

In fact, she only received TWO apple slices.

Doh!

Check out her video.

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said this is definitely happening.

Another person made a very accurate point.

And this TikTok user said “shrinkflation” is real.

Corporations are doing this more and more, and it’s really hurting people.

Ever heard of greedflation?

Look it up. You won’t like what you find.

