A Woman Who Gets Paid Bi-Weekly Shows What She Has to Eat When She Gets to “Week 2”
by Matthew Gilligan
That dollar doesn’t stretch as long as it used to, does it?
You know that’s the truth!
And one woman on TikTok shared a video where she pointed out the struggle she has making her money last into the second week of bi-weekly payment schedule.
Her text overlay says, “You get paid biweekly and its week 2.”
And you can see that she’s not exactly living the high life by what she’s eating…
Well, I guess it’s better than nothing, huh?
Check out her video and see what you think.
@thardib♬ original sound – theylovemeefr
Here’s how folks responded.
One person talked about how they deal with this.
Another viewer said that Week Two isn’t for the weak…
And this TikTokker said they’re just hoping they can make it to Friday.
It’s rough out there, fam!
Pro tip… open a savings account and put $10 a week in there.