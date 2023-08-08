‘The manager would be in the office the entire time.’ A Woman Who Worked at Ulta Said She Was Only Paid $14 an Hour to Run the Store by Herself Most of the Time
Working in retail can be a total nightmare.
If you’ve been there at some point in your working career, you know that I’m not lying!
Not even one little bit!
And a woman named Kenya who used to be a manager at an Ulta store talked about working her way up there from a cashier to a manager, but there was one problem…
She was initially offered only $10 per hour for the manager position and the store’s bigwigs eventually agreed on $14 per hour instead of the standard $17 because Kenya didn’t have a college degree.
In her video, she said, “The communication was terrible, payroll was terrible, the lack of schedule was terrible. We would open the store with two people—a manager and a cashier—and the manager would be in the office the entire time.
She added, “As the cashier, you’re up at the front by yourself doing returns, doing exchanges, checking customers out, you’re color matching in prestige, you’re helping people, you’re trying to deter theft, all one person doing that entire job for at least two to three hours before someone shows up to cover you.”
She went on to say that she was often so busy that she couldn’t take lunch breaks and that management was incredibly unprofessional.
Take a look at her video.
Kenya shared a second video where she talked about how she had too much responsibility at Ulta, didn’t get paid enough, and had to lead an understaffed team.
And here’s what people had to say.
Yikes! Sounds like a horrible place to work.