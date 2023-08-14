‘They took the money back out of my account.’ An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess that show business ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, huh?
Well, at least that’s what an actress named Raeden Greer talked about when she shared a video on TikTok addressing the fact that she actually received “negative” amounts of money for her work on American Horror Story: Coven.
Green starred in five episodes of the TV series and she showed TikTok viewers that she had two negative payments for residuals.
Seems a little bit fishy, don’t you think?
So what’s really going on here…?
Green said that she once got a residual check for a few hundred dollars and said, “A couple days later the production company canceled the check and they took the money back out of my account.”
Take a look at her video.
@raedengreer Replying to @user897171817047 #greenscreen #residuals #americanhorrorstory #sagaftra #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastrong ♬ original sound – Raeden Greer
She shared a second video where she addressed a comment from a person who said that studios might do this if they previously overpaid or there were physical returns of home video.
@raedengreer Replying to @Jessica Packer Munoz #residuals #sagstrike #sagaftra #sagaftrastrike ♬ original sound – Raeden Greer
Here’s what folks had to say.
I can now see why actors are striking. This is ridiculous!