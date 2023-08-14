August 14, 2023 at 10:37 am

‘They took the money back out of my account.’ An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess that show business ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, huh?

Well, at least that’s what an actress named Raeden Greer talked about when she shared a video on TikTok addressing the fact that she actually received “negative” amounts of money for her work on American Horror Story: Coven.

Green starred in five episodes of the TV series and she showed TikTok viewers that she had two negative payments for residuals.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.54.46 AM They took the money back out of my account. An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Seems a little bit fishy, don’t you think?

So what’s really going on here…?

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.55.00 AM They took the money back out of my account. An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Green said that she once got a residual check for a few hundred dollars and said, “A couple days later the production company canceled the check and they took the money back out of my account.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.55.13 AM They took the money back out of my account. An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@raedengreer Replying to @user897171817047 #greenscreen #residuals #americanhorrorstory #sagaftra #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastrong ♬ original sound – Raeden Greer

She shared a second video where she addressed a comment from a person who said that studios might do this if they previously overpaid or there were physical returns of home video.

@raedengreer Replying to @Jessica Packer Munoz #residuals #sagstrike #sagaftra #sagaftrastrike ♬ original sound – Raeden Greer

Here’s what folks had to say.

One person said they’re stunned by this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.59.10 AM They took the money back out of my account. An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker made a comment about Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.58.36 AM They took the money back out of my account. An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person shared what they think probably happened here.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.58.17 AM They took the money back out of my account. An Actress Said That She Received Negative Residuals From “American Horror Story”

Photo Credit: TikTok

I can now see why actors are striking. This is ridiculous!

