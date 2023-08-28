‘Because they don’t want to give you paid breaks.’ A Woman Said Her Company Keeps Cutting Hours But Hiring New People
by Matthew Gilligan
The job market is pretty strange right now…
Bosses complain about the lack of workers and then they cut hours and hire new people…
What’s that all about?!?!
And a woman named Moe shared a video to TikTok where she talked about her own experience…and explained what she thinks is really going on.
In her video, Moe said, “Because they don’t want to give you paid breaks. When a company does this, it’s so that one person can work four hours a day, another person can work four hours a day, [and] another person can work four hours a day, etc., and every single person will go through only getting a 15-minute [break] instead of two paid 15-minute [breaks] and a lunch.”
Moe continued, “The company is cheap as f**k. A certain orange company used to do that to us all the time.”
Hmmm…
Take a look at what she had to say.
@moeblackx #stitch with @Moana ♬ original sound – Moe 🍸
Here’s how people reacted to the video.
One viewer had a bad work experience at Old Navy.
Another person ended up quitting over something like this.
And this TikTok user said they think this is happening at every job right now.
It really is a shame that companies are doing this now.