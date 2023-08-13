‘Chiropractors are not real doctors, and can cause a lot of harm.’ People Talked About Things That Most Folks Don’t Realize Are Very Dangerous
Definitely.
“Falling down.
I know there are jokes about the whole “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” But it’s a real danger. As we get older, our bones lose density and strength, so falling can actually cause legitimate injuries.
And even if you’re not old, unprotected falls are still dangerous. Street fights where people get knocked out and fall onto concrete is super dangerous. It doesn’t take a lot of height to cause serious damage when falling and hitting your head.”
Like little needles.
“Kitten bites.
If a kitten has unclean teeth and bites you to the point you draw blood there’s a decent chance you can get a major infection and d**.
Their teeth and like little needles that inject bacteria right into your blood and since their teeth and so thin your heal from the bite really fast.
However your body never had a chance to clean the bacteria before the wound closed so the rate of infection is crazy high.”
Be careful…
“Electricity.
You can’t see it until it’s too late. Harmless wires dangling around will put you into the ground.
Even if it looks “good,” it can be done wrong and start a fire. Source: I am an Electrician.”
Watch your step.
“Walking up or down the stairs.
The most common accident at home is falling down the stairs.”
I believe it!
“Metal folding chairs.
I knew someone who lost some fingers when one slammed shut on their hand.”
Sleep is good.
“Not getting enough sleep.
Getting enough sleep every night is seriously life changing.
A surprising amount of physical/mental issues I had for years suddenly disappeared after I started taking my sleep seriously.”
Whoa.
“Eating grapefruit while on medication.
Grapefruit has so many bad interactions with medication ranging from rendering the medication ineffective, to toxicity.”
Don’t do it!
“Putting your feet on the dashboard in a car.
My physics teacher in high school had a lengthy and graphic description of exactly what occurs when you are in an accident with your feet on the dash.
Absolutely horrifying.”
FYI.
“Not having enough Sodium.
There’s always warnings about too much salt, but apparently if you don’t have enough it can throw your body totally out of whack.
Learned this after passing out and ending up in the ER.”
Proceed with caution.
“Both moving water and still water on the road can be very dangerous.
When teaching my oldest to drive, I made sure he understood never to drive through water on the roadway if it could possibly (safely) be avoided.
You never know how deep it could be, and water can absolutely pick your whole car up and send you off in unintended directions quite suddenly, at the same speed you were traveling.
Having done both, I would 100% prefer to drive through an all-out blizzard than through a torrential downpour.”
Just so you know.
“Chiropractors.
I was born with quite severe scoliosis. It was cheaper to go to a Chiropractor than an actual doctor growing up. This has resulted in significant damage to my back. When I finally got in to see a spinal specialist, he mentioned that upwards of 45% of his long term patients were there because of Chiropractors.
He told me after reviewing years of my x-rays that the adjustments I was receiving actually made my spine worse than if I were to have not done anything.
It is also pretty common for Chiropractors to break bones. There were a few people that went to my doctor that were paralyzed by a Chiropractor. When I was 16 a Chiropractor did an adjustment that caused one of the discs in my spine to rupture. I also had my hip dislocated at one point.
So yeah. Chiropractors are not real doctors, and can cause a lot of harm.”
Be careful out there, fam!