‘Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up?’ A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

by Matthew Gilligan

Never judge a book by its cover.

Actually, make that never judge TWO BOOKS by their covers.

And this story that a woman posted to her TikTok account reveals why you should always take those words to heart.

It all started when she and her girlfriend went out to eat at Olive Garden…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.17.06 PM Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up? A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s text overlay reads, “When it’s our 10 month anniversary but the waiter says ‘so did you guys come from somewhere why are you dressed up.’”

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.17.17 PM Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up? A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

Photo Credit: TikTok

And her caption reads, “if i had a dollar for everytime someone referred to us as besties.”

So, the long and the short of it is that she and her girlfriend were mistaken for friends…or sisters…or something.

Screenshot 2023 08 01 at 4.27.16 PM Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up? A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video and see what you think.

@comebackt0earth if i had a dollar for everytime someone referred to us as besties #fyp #wlw ♬ Coconut Mall (From “Mario Kart Wii”) – Arcade Player

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person has had similar experiences at Olive Garden.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.19.21 PM Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up? A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual had a funny experience at a hotel.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.19.57 PM Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up? A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person got the run-around at Disneyland.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.20.09 PM Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up? A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary

Photo Credit: TikTok

At the end of the day, if you want to be fancy… be fancy! And don’t let anybody ruin your night. Usually people just don’t understand that anybody can be in a relationship, regardless of their gender, orientation, etc.

Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise!

