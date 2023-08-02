‘Did you guys come from somewhere, why are you dressed up?’ A Couple Shared Their Strange Experience Dining At Olive Garden For Their Anniversary
by Matthew Gilligan
Never judge a book by its cover.
Actually, make that never judge TWO BOOKS by their covers.
And this story that a woman posted to her TikTok account reveals why you should always take those words to heart.
It all started when she and her girlfriend went out to eat at Olive Garden…
The video’s text overlay reads, “When it’s our 10 month anniversary but the waiter says ‘so did you guys come from somewhere why are you dressed up.’”
And her caption reads, “if i had a dollar for everytime someone referred to us as besties.”
So, the long and the short of it is that she and her girlfriend were mistaken for friends…or sisters…or something.
Check out the video and see what you think.
@comebackt0earth if i had a dollar for everytime someone referred to us as besties #fyp #wlw ♬ Coconut Mall (From “Mario Kart Wii”) – Arcade Player
At the end of the day, if you want to be fancy… be fancy! And don’t let anybody ruin your night. Usually people just don’t understand that anybody can be in a relationship, regardless of their gender, orientation, etc.
Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise!
