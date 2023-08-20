August 20, 2023 at 2:34 pm

‘Do I have the floor? Do I?!” Firehouse Subs Workers Say They Argue With Co-Workers Like Siblings And Views Can Definitely Relate

by Laura Lynott

Argue FirehouseSub TikTok Do I have the floor? Do I?! Firehouse Subs Workers Say They Argue With Co Workers Like Siblings And Views Can Definitely Relate

Work’s like family to most of us because hey, we spend MORE of our lives there than with our ACTUAL family!

And this Firehouse Sub worker says she argues with her co-workers as though they were literally her siblings.

In a clip on TikTok, she and a male co-worker re-enact one of their HEATED but family orientated rows.

And lots of posters agree, that they love and argue with their co-workers just like family!

Well, if that isn’t one good reason to get up and go to work everyday!  And the free food, there’s always the free food.

Watch the video here:

@fhsbowmanville

Always the best shifts tho #firehousesubsbowmanville #firehousesubs #bowmanville #manger #fhsbowmanville

♬ original sound – Firehouse Subs Bowmanville

People are definitely feeling this…

Because apparently they’re working with their fam at these jobs!

I definitely wouldn’t want to have to see my actual family at my job.

Keep the worlds separate!

