‘Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real.’ A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls
by Matthew Gilligan
You’re about to be warned folks, so pay attention…
A woman named Amanda who has a TikTok page dedicated to fashion shared a video where she told viewers that they need to be careful when they buy designer goods at stores like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.
In her video, Amanda said, “Be so so so careful when you go to the bougie T.J. Maxxs and bougie Marshalls to pick up some designer goodies.”
She went on to say that a lot of these goods are fakes.
Amanda added, “So what’s happening, folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. This has been rumored to happen in Saks stores as well.”
She said that she likes to shop at Saks OFF 5TH and she always makes sure her purchases are authenticated.
Take a look at her video.
This is wild! Sounds like people who work there need to be better at spotting fakes?
Easier said than done!