August 15, 2023 at 8:17 pm

‘Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real.’ A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

by Matthew Gilligan

You’re about to be warned folks, so pay attention…

A woman named Amanda who has a TikTok page dedicated to fashion shared a video where she told viewers that they need to be careful when they buy designer goods at stores like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.02.56 AM Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, Amanda said, “Be so so so careful when you go to the bougie T.J. Maxxs and bougie Marshalls to pick up some designer goodies.”

She went on to say that a lot of these goods are fakes.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.03.09 AM Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photo Credit: TikTok

Amanda added, “So what’s happening, folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. This has been rumored to happen in Saks stores as well.”

She said that she likes to shop at Saks OFF 5TH and she always makes sure her purchases are authenticated.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.03.31 AM Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@fashionnoodle #greenscreen tagging the original creators to give them credit 🫶 @Madeline Crawford @Jack Savoie #marshalls #marshallsfinds #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #designerbags #handbag #fashion #fashiontiktok #fashiontok ♬ original sound – Amanda

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said they’ve also heard of this happening at Nordstrom.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.03.43 AM Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this happens in other departments, too.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.04.05 AM Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said they only stick to the originals.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.04.14 AM Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real. A Woman Warned People About Shopping for Designer Goods at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photo Credit: TikTok

This is wild! Sounds like people who work there need to be better at spotting fakes?

Easier said than done!

