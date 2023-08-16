Guy’s Employer Changes Vacation Policy To “Use It Or Lose It” So He Makes Them Pay
by Justin Gardner
When it comes to setting corporate standards, it can sometimes seem like there wasn’t a lot of thought put into the rules.
And sometimes it just seems like people are petty AF.
This is especially evident in the ability for people to “use it or lose it” when it comes to PTO, sick days, etc.
Today we have a post from a guy’s daughter who shares a crazy story…
The backstory… this guy was a very loyal employee of a gas and oil company. In fact, he was an electrical engineer, which is a very valuable position within the company.
Given that he was such a valuable employee, the company wanted him to handle some transition periods when the company was bought by larger companies.
So what did Gary do? Changed some of his vacation so he could do the project.
Did Gary complain? Nope. He was a hard worker, even though these situations caused him stress.
And wouldn’t you know it… a few months into his employment at the new company… vacation policy changed. And not for the better.
Basically, vacation didn’t roll over to the next year. It was now a “use it or lose it” policy now. And so Gary was in a pickle…
He tried to do the right thing and go through the right channels.
They weren’t having it.
So Gary found a way around it… with the help of his boss who was angry with the new corporate policy.
And since Gary was such a valuable employee… this set up caused absolute chaos.
The result? Sweet, sweet revenge.
Gary got what he wanted.
Always remember that if you do good work and the employer needs you… you have leverage.
You have worth. Use it.
