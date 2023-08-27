August 27, 2023 at 6:12 pm

‘I asked for one cake pop and they gave me 5.’ Customers Show How You Can Wait At Starbucks Until It Closes So You Can Get Free Food

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFreePops I asked for one cake pop and they gave me 5. Customers Show How You Can Wait At Starbucks Until It Closes So You Can Get Free Food

Free is the way to be!

I just made that phrase up, by the way, so if you’re thinking about using it without paying me, THINK AGAIN.

Okay, now on to the story.

Two Starbucks customers named Morgan and Olivia were featured in a TikTok video where they are seen sitting around at the store with the text overlay, “Us at starbucks at 9pm waiting for them to ask us if we want a free cake pop.”

The duo were waiting at a Starbucks store and they looked visibly bored as they counted down the minutes until the place closed.

They clearly think they deserve the free goodies because the caption to the video reads, “We are their best” and they mean CUSTOMERS.

Here’s the video.

@morgan.olivia05 we are their best costumers #fyp #foryou #starbucks ♬ original sound – Coulda Been Records

And this is what people had to say about it.

One person has been hooked up like this before.

Another TikTok user was treated very well in this department.

And one person said Jersey Mike’s can be good for this, too.

