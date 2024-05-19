May 19, 2024 at 3:36 pm

This Guy Wanted To Prank A Copy Store, So He Asked The Clerk To Print Out Some Very Suspicious Photos

by Chris Allen

Some prank videos out there lean into the awkward a bit too much.

But some hit the nail square on the head.

This is one of those videos.

TikToker @infrabren is a master-class in pranks, and this one in particular is worth a watch.

He just rips the bandaid of awkward right off coming in throwing Spanish out there,

“Holaaaa…..necesito algunas copias….”

*cue awkward pause*

“I need some copies” he says to her relief.

He then proceeds to send her a series of 6 amazing pictures to copy.

Some of them with captions like

“No guard out front,” or “Cheap door, breakable glass”

As she stands there trying to understand what exactly she is looking at.

She calls in another employee, maybe a manager, to help.

But it’s worth a watch if you can stomach the awkward!

@infrabren

I sent them pictures of their own building…

♬ original sound – infrabren

Now let’s see what folks had to say.

This comment was absolute GOLD.

One person thought this store could not have possibly recovered.

While just some good ol fashioned, slightly tongue-in-cheek, positivity was all around this top comment..

She was doing her job.

She didn’t ask for this, y’all!

