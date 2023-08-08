August 8, 2023 at 12:17 pm

‘I can’t believe you guys are open today!’ A Retail Worker Puts Customers On Blaast Who Say They’re Sorry They Have To Work On Holidays

by Matthew Gilligan

I can see how a comment like this would get on someone’s nerves…and maybe this viral video will be a lesson to all of you out there to just be polite and don’t say anything if you happen to encounter someone working during a holiday.

A retail worker named Colleen shared a video where she mocked customers who make comments to employees about having to work during holidays.

Her text overlay reads, “‘OMG I cannot believe you guys are open today! It’s a holiday!’ – customer who comes in to shop on said holiday.”

And her caption reads, “it bc of u.”

Ouch!

Let’s try to make these folks’ days a little bit easier, okay?

Let’s take a look at her video.

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

One person talked about how needy customers can be.

Another individual mocked customers who say things like this.

And one TikTokker said customers are not the people who need to be blamed for this.

Here’s the thing… generally people get paid more to do holiday work, and people can ask for that time off well ahead of time.

Also, the reason stores are open is because the corporation wants to make money.

So I think everybody’s to blame in this situation. Workers want to make more money, corporations want to make money and customers want to spend money.

Ahhh… the circle of life. 😉

