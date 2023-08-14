August 14, 2023 at 12:50 am

‘I literally don’t know how.’ A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

by Matthew Gilligan

How does this thing work?!?!

I’m not trying to make fun of the woman in this TikTok video, but COME ON!

She said that she doesn’t know how to turn off a gas pump so she fills up her car all the way every single time she gets gas.

Hmmm…

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.55.02 AM I literally don’t know how. A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, the woman said, “POV: I literally don’t know how to get this thing out of my gas for it to stop pumping, so I just have to fill up every single time.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.55.11 AM I literally don’t know how. A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

Photo Credit: TikTok

FYI, it’s illegal for drivers to pump their own gas in Oregon and New Jersey, so maybe she lives in one of those states…

Hey, it’s possible, right?

Either way, this woman is having some issues.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.55.26 AM I literally don’t know how. A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@katieritchiieThe stick n poke from sophmore year♬ original sound – Katie

And here’s how people reacted.

This person shared their method for dealing with this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.55.39 AM I literally don’t know how. A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they’re from New Jersey so they can relate.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.55.47 AM I literally don’t know how. A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said they pre-pay so they don’t have to deal with this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.56.04 AM I literally don’t know how. A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time

Photo Credit: TikTok

I mean… are Gen Z this helpless?

Come on people…

