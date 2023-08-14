‘I literally don’t know how.’ A Woman Said She Doesn’t Know How To Shut Off A Gas Pump And Has To Fill Up Her Car Every Time
by Matthew Gilligan
How does this thing work?!?!
I’m not trying to make fun of the woman in this TikTok video, but COME ON!
She said that she doesn’t know how to turn off a gas pump so she fills up her car all the way every single time she gets gas.
Hmmm…
In the video, the woman said, “POV: I literally don’t know how to get this thing out of my gas for it to stop pumping, so I just have to fill up every single time.”
FYI, it’s illegal for drivers to pump their own gas in Oregon and New Jersey, so maybe she lives in one of those states…
Hey, it’s possible, right?
Either way, this woman is having some issues.
Take a look at her video.
I mean… are Gen Z this helpless?
Come on people…