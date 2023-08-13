‘I was stopped at a red light and some scummy looking dude tried to open up the door.’ People Share Stories About Their “Just in Case” Things That Ended up Saving Them
It’s always best to be prepared in life, no matter what situation you might find yourself in.
Just in case, right?
Yes, you usually don’t need that “just in case” thing, but sometimes life throws you a curveball and you’re glad you had it in your back pocket1
Check out what AskReddit users had to say about this.
Good for you.
“Learned CPR and first aid.
Had to give CPR to a family friend when she collapsed from a heart attack and thankfully she was brought back after being down for 15 minutes.
She only had minor memory problems and mostly just couldn’t remember that day. She still here and kicking years later.”
Sketchy part of town.
“Was delivering pizza in a sketchy block of town late at night. Huge apartment complex with multiple buildings.
Walking up to the front door i noticed a couple guys wearing dark clothing about 100ft behind me walking in my direction. Delivery was on the second floor and by the time i reached her door i heard the main door of the apartment complex open and close.
She used a CC for the order and tipped in cash so when i was putting the receipt into my bag (where i kept my cash) i actually pulled the rest of the cash out and stuffed it into my inner jacket pocket just to be safe leaving just the change i had that night in the bag.
Started to head down the stairs back out to my car and two guys jumped out from behind the stairs and the one had a gun pointed at me and told me to give them the money. I quickly handed them my bag filled with quarters and they took off towards the back entrance of the apartment complex.
I never ran so fast in my life back to my car. I wanted to make sure i was as far away as possible before they realized the robbed me of $3.50 in quarters.”
Buckle up.
“Was on a side-by-side vehicle mudding on some property a friend and I were visiting.
Mid ride, I turn to my friend and say “hey, you should probably buckle your seat belt. Just in case”
Not 1 min later did he lose control and slide front first into a tree going about as fast as this thing could go given the conditions.
Both of us were okay but the side by side was completely ruined.
He looked at me right after and his eyes were as big as dinner plates.”
Attempted carjacking.
“I dropped my high school girlfriend off, then for some reason I locked the passenger door.
Not 10 minutes later I was stopped at a red light and some scummy looking dude tried to open up the door.
I have no idea why I locked that door after she got out, I really didn’t have a habit of that. No idea what would have happened if that guy got in my truck.”
On the road.
“Driving along highway and get a bad feeling with drivers ahead of me tailgating back to back at 70 mph.
I switch lanes to be safe and get further clearance. Not 2 seconds later one of the cars ahead slams on their brakes, looked like no f**king reason, and the cars in my previous lane slam into each other, and one car that was behind me slams into all of them full blast.
Cars go flying into the air Hollywood style, flipping up nearly vertical before slamming back down. I’d probably be d**d or have a life long disability if I hadn’t moved. Avoid dumb drivers kids, keep safe distances and buffers whenever possible.”
Good thing he went.
“My dad lost his glasses once.
He was going to just use his old prescription but last minute decided to just go to the optometrist anyway in case something changed. Turns out he had a tear in his retina and was booked for surgery within 24 hours.
It was bad enough they said he probably would have gone blind really soon had they not caught it when then did.”
Get it done.
“My stomach had some issues and my doctor sent me for a colonoscopy just to get things checked out. They found 1 polyp, no big deal, not related to the current problem, and told me to come back in 5 years just in case. I put a google reminder and forgot about it.
5 years later, I went for the colonoscopy and they found a lot more and said I would have ended up with cancer in 5-20 years for sure had I not gone. Instead, they removed all polyps and now I’m regularly going to colonoscopies due to having a syndrome they identified.
I’m far away from the age where you normally get a colonoscopy so I would definitely have got cancer.
When you are eligible or if it is recommended, get a colonoscopy.”
Call an ambulance.
“I was getting ready for school whilst mum was vomiting in the bathroom. She said it was just a stomach bug and to just go to school but mentioned her arm hurt.
Something didn’t sit right so i called the ambulance from downstairs. They arrived and took her into the ambulance – she then proceeded to have 3 cardiac arrests and needed defibrillated each time. A double bypass later and she was up and about within a month.
Paramedics told me she would have d**d 5 mins after i left, if i hadn’t called.”
Treacherous roads.
“Snow chains at the bottom of the mountain. A bunch of cars passed me on a clear road on the way up with several warnings all the way up. I saw a local throwing on chains with no snow in the area.
I decided to be safe and put them on. 30 minutes later I was in one of the worst snow driving conditions I’ve ever seen. White out conditions in a snow storm that eventually resulted in the complete shutdown of the roads. I passed car crash after car crash with just enough traction to feel somewhat comfortable moving 15 miles an hour.
Anyone heading to Tahoe needs chains and chains that fit. Don’t f**k around. I don’t care if you have a four wheel drive. Driving through Tahoe and Mammoth during snow storms is no joke. Literally sunny with no clouds to blinding white darkness in an hour.”
Protect your head!
“Many years ago when I did my mandatory community service (was a thing in Germany as a counterpart to mandatory military service), there was a particular day in a pretty harsh winter.
I usually went to ‘work’ with my bike, as the streets where cleared of snow and ice anyway. At this day, I didn’t take my helmet off because when I arrived at the place I worked I immediately started to showel snow and didn’t even walk inside first.
My workplace was a huge and old 4-story hostel in the woods. The roof was packed with snow and there where massive icicles hanging from the gutters. When a coworker asked me why I decided to look like an idiot with my helmet on I jokingly replied it was for serious security reasons.
A few moments later an icicle block fell down and hit me on the head and the shoulders, the impact was so brutal that it made me fall down on my knees. Shoulders where bruised but my head was fine.
I really don’t know what could have happened if I didn’t wear my stupid bicycle helmet “for fun” that morning. Serious injury for sure.”
Wow… talk about cutting it close!