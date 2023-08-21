‘I’m not paying that much for juice!’ A Woman’s Video About Mocktails Got People Talking About How Expensive They Are
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you tried a mocktail yet?
A drink that looks like a traditional cocktail but doesn’t have any booze in it?
As more and more people choose the sober life or just want a break from drinking, mocktails have become quite popular all over the country as of late.
A woman named Olivia posted a video where she talked about mocktails and she said the first ones she ordered after she stopped drinking al**hol were “literally fruit juice in a Mai Tai glass.”
Olivia also said that she felt like people singled her out for not partaking and she said, “Oh you don’t drink? Let me make it 10 times more obvious to everyone around you.”
Because of her negative mocktail experiences, Olivia shared a video of how to make a non-boozy Cherry and Thyme Ranch Water recipe with viewers.
She said, “My contribution to a growing list of delicious NA beverages.”
Check out her video.
@olivianoceda cherry & thyme ranch water mocktail 🍒🤠 what are some of your fave spots in your city for an NA drink?! i love Buddy Wine Bar, Arcana, and Che Fico — all in SF. ingredients// 6-8 cherries, pitted a few sprigs of thyme (remove from stem) .5 oz maple syrup 1-2oz cherry juice 1/2 lime, juiced topo chico i’ve sugar & thyme rim (optional) #ranchwater #mocktailrecipe #mocktailgirlie #sobercuriousjourney #sobertok #soberlifestyle #nonalcoholicdrink #mocktails #mocktailrecipe #cherry #cherrycocktail ♬ It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over – Lenny Kravitz
And her video got folks talking about what they think about these kinds of drinks.
One person said they think mocktails are way too expensive.
Another individual said they think bars should have more mocktail options.
And one TikTokker said they only get one as an occasional treat because they cost too much.
While there’s a lot more to NA drinks than just juice, they should cost less.