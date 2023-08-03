August 3, 2023 at 3:57 pm

‘It was so tense for no reason.’ A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

by Matthew Gilligan

A lot of folks have been throwing shade at Costco lately because they’re sick and tired of some of their policies and procedures.

And you’re about to see a video from another unsatisfied customer who’s had just about enough of the nonsense.

The Costco customer shared a video from inside the store where they are seen standing in a long line waiting to check out because employees were manually checking the membership cards of customers at the self-checkout.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.24.51 PM 1 It was so tense for no reason. A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re about to go into the Costco self-checkout since they start manually verifying membership photos.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.25.00 PM It was so tense for no reason. A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the comments, they seemed frustrated and wrote, “It was so tense for no reason.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.25.10 PM It was so tense for no reason. A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

Photo Credit: TikTok

@qvietisviolent It was so tense for no reason ☠️ #costco #costcotiktok #costcomusthaves #costcodeals ♬ original sound – Reggie COUZ

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer compared Costco to the TSA.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.25.29 PM It was so tense for no reason. A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person dealt with a lot of grief at Costco.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.25.37 PM It was so tense for no reason. A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said we should all just go to Sam’s Club.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.25.42 PM It was so tense for no reason. A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, I don’t think anybody is going to stop going to Costco for this, but it’s definitely a little weird they’d check the cards at that point.

