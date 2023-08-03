‘It was so tense for no reason.’ A Customer Sounded Off After Costco Employees Manually Checked Membership Photos
by Matthew Gilligan
A lot of folks have been throwing shade at Costco lately because they’re sick and tired of some of their policies and procedures.
And you’re about to see a video from another unsatisfied customer who’s had just about enough of the nonsense.
The Costco customer shared a video from inside the store where they are seen standing in a long line waiting to check out because employees were manually checking the membership cards of customers at the self-checkout.
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re about to go into the Costco self-checkout since they start manually verifying membership photos.”
In the comments, they seemed frustrated and wrote, “It was so tense for no reason.”
Yeah, I don’t think anybody is going to stop going to Costco for this, but it’s definitely a little weird they’d check the cards at that point.