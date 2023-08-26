‘It’s actually perfect.’ Experts Are Praising “Bed Rotting”, Laying in Bed All Day Doing Nothing
by Matthew Gilligan
I know some folks who have been doing this for years…
I’m talking about the trend of “bed rotting” and a PhD candidate named Vanessa Hill posted a TikTo video where she talked about this phenomenon.
In her video, Hill said, “There’s a new trend called bed rotting, and it’s actually perfect. Bed rotting is when they do literally nothing but lay in bed.”
Hill explained it further and said, “It’s the end of optimization, and anti-productivity because you are wasting away under a blanket and the nothingness is your best life. I’m a sleep scientist who fact-checks a lot of trends, and I’m here to tell you that bed rotting is 100% backed by science.”
Hill went on to explain, “Just sink into your sheets and stay there. Some outlets are challenging this beautiful trend asking, ‘Is it really self-care, or could it mess with your sleep?’ And to them, I say, ‘Just let the people rot.’ You’re allowed to live life under a blanket — rest and be soft. I’m not accepting questions at this time.”
Doesn’t sound bad at all!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@braincraft In defence of #inbedrotting because it’s perfect 🛌💙 #lifehack #bedrot #bedrotting #bed #bedroomtok #sleepscientist #fyp ♬ Coastline – Hollow Coves
Here’s what folks had to say.
One person was doing this before it was cool.
Another TikTokker knows what’s up…
And this person said this is good…up to a certain point.
I know what I’m doing tomorrow!