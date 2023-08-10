‘Just be aware that it can be really painful.’ A Woman Issued A Warning About Gel Extension Nails After She Had An Allergic Reaction
by Matthew Gilligan
A word to the wise: if you’re thinking about getting gel extension nails for the first time, you might change your mind after you see a video that a woman posted on TikTok where she talked about the complications she had when she got them done.
The woman said her nail technician asked her if she wanted to try a new manicure method called Gel X (gel extensions) and she agreed to give it a shot.
In her video, the woman said, “I sit down to get them done, and the girl who’s about to do them, she’s like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ I was like, ‘yeah, why not?’ And she’s like, ‘Well, I don’t know, I just want to make sure you’re sure about this,’ and she’s explaining it and didn’t seem so sure about it. She was like, ‘I’ve mastered it but just be aware that it can be really painful.’ That’s when I should have said, ‘OK, never mind.’”
But she said yes and she said that it burned a little bit but nothing too bad.
It was after she left the salon that the trouble started.
Her nails began to itch and she went back and had the extensions removed. After that, her cuticles became swollen and oozed pus.
She said, “It’s been two weeks now and they’re getting a little bit better. I’ve been putting antibacterial cream on them. The reaction that I’ve had, from what I’ve read, is like a lifelong thing now. I probably can’t get my nails done and it can affect other things. It’s crazy. This is really concerning, and quite frankly I don’t think it should even be allowed.”
Take a look at her video.
@lutinii PLEASE watch this if you’re considering Gel-x nails. #gelxnails #gelallergy #gelallergicreaction ♬ original sound – Dani | Pickle Connoiseur
Here’s what people had to say about it.
One person said they do this all the time and this has never happened to them.
Another TikTokker made a good point…
And this individual said they had an allergic reaction to nail polish.
My question… why do women put themselves through this stuff for something that’s so meaningless.
And hey, you do you. I’m not saying people shouldn’t do things to make themselves feel pretty, but let there be limits!
#Realtalk