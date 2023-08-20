‘Lay awake at night remembering everything that you’ve done wrong in your entire life in 30 seconds.’ What Does Everyone Do, But They Won’t Admit?
by Justin Gardner
Life is weird…
There are certain things that pretty much every single person on the planet does…but they won’t admit to it for one reason or another.
Strange, huh…?
And today we’re gonna get some real talk about this from folks on AskReddit.
Check out what they had to say!
Well, that’s disgusting.
“Take a huge dump and just sit there like “d**n that was awesome”.
I got mugged once, and they took my camera. The last picture that I ever took on it was a GLORIOUS turd that I couldn’t bare to leave undocumented.
I was furious about losing my passport / wallet etc, but liked the idea of the ratty little f**ker who took them being amazed and terrified by a picture of a turd.”
Daydreaming.
“Rehash conversations or plan future ones with people who aren’t there.
There’s something called “maladaptive daydreaming” that is a totally different level where you can go from rehashing conversations and events incessantly trying to find an ideal version, to putting yourself in totally fictive situations and fantasy worlds for hours a day.”
That’s nice.
“Think about compliments given by someone years ago.
When I was a freshman in high school, I had this super shaggy hair until I got frustrated with it and cut it. This girl in my social studies class noticed, lit up, and said “I can see your face!” I forget what I said in response exactly but I was clearly shy about it, and she went on “it’s a very good thing.”
It’s now twenty-five years later and I never grew my hair out again.”
Dig in.
“Pick your nose.
It’s an effective way to clear when blowing just can’t quite do it, but no it’s seen as unnatural.”
Judging them.
“Judge people as being horrible human beings for doing things while driving that you excuse as being okay if you yourself do it.”
What did I do?
“Lay awake at night remembering everything that you’ve done wrong in your entire life in 30 seconds and then just lying there thinking about each and every one of them individually until you’ve got to get up and do something.”
Too little, too late.
“The frustration of realizing I could of used that a good counter argument in that fight 12 years ago while in the shower.”
Trying to cut down on it.
“Talking behind peoples’ backs.
I made a point of reducing that habit to a bare minimum. Save from toxic asshats, about whom I’ll warn people, either I praise people in their back or I hold my tongue.
First off, it actually feels better. Then, it prevents from getting bit in the a** by my own words, and finally it doesn’t get my friends to wonder what I’d say about them when they’re not around.
Generally a huge life improvement.”
Good times.
“Cup your hands over your chest in the shower.
Let it fill with water.
Then let the water drop all at once.”
Definitely.
“Procrastinate.
We all did it at one point in out lives.
Most are right now…”
Okay, now I’m thinking of all the things I’ve done that I can’t take back.
Thanks internet!