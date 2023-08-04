August 4, 2023 at 11:23 am

‘Marry him!’ Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

by Matthew Gilligan

Q: Who doesn’t love a good prank?!?!

A: We all do!

And a TikTok video went viral in a big way showing two strangers meeting on a plane and pulling off a prank on their fellow passengers.

In the video, a woman convinces a man to start clapping five minutes after their plane landed.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.46.58 AM 1 Marry him! Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s caption reads, “Convincing the guy I sat next to on the plane to clap five minutes after landing.”

She asks her fellow flyer, “It’s funny, c’mon you ready?”

The man seems embarrassed but also looks like he’s having a pretty good time.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.47.07 AM Marry him! Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the caption on her video, she wrote, “He let me play Mario Kart with him on the switch.”

I think we might have a love connection on our hands!

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.47.20 AM Marry him! Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@stupididiotgirl3He also let me play mario kart with him on his switch♬ original sound – Sami

Here’s what people had to say in response.

One person was clearly amused by this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.47.32 AM Marry him! Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said she needs to marry this guy.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.47.53 AM Marry him! Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual thought the peer pressure aspect was hilarious.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.48.08 AM Marry him! Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take every opportunity to laugh AND love, if you can.

Life is too short.

