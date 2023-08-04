‘Marry him!’ Two Strangers on an Airplane Pranked Airplane Passengers And TikTok Thinks They Should Start Dating
And a TikTok video went viral in a big way showing two strangers meeting on a plane and pulling off a prank on their fellow passengers.
In the video, a woman convinces a man to start clapping five minutes after their plane landed.
The video’s caption reads, “Convincing the guy I sat next to on the plane to clap five minutes after landing.”
She asks her fellow flyer, “It’s funny, c’mon you ready?”
The man seems embarrassed but also looks like he’s having a pretty good time.
In the caption on her video, she wrote, “He let me play Mario Kart with him on the switch.”
I think we might have a love connection on our hands!
Take a look at the video.
@stupididiotgirl3He also let me play mario kart with him on his switch♬ original sound – Sami
Here’s what people had to say in response.
