Her Mother-In-Law Gave Away A Treasured Family Heirloom, So She Asked Her To Leave Because Her Heart Was Broken
by Trisha Leigh
Ah, in-laws. It’s tough to live with them, but if you’re married (and they’re still living) you can’t really live without them, either.
But what if they do something that, in your eyes at least, is unforgivable?
This woman has a very happy marriage.
I (30F) am known in my family for my patience and generosity.
I’ve always gone out of my way to help others, and I take pride in being a good person.
My husband (32M) and I have a beautiful relationship built on mutual respect and understanding.
She’s lost her own mother but has a treasured heirloom that was handed down to remember her by.
My late mother left me a precious heirloom, a vintage necklace that has been in our family for generations.
It’s not just valuable, but it holds immense sentimental value to me.
I’ve always kept it safe and only wore it on special occasions, cherishing the memories it holds.
Her mother-in-law, who can sometimes be hard to handle, gave it away to a friend.
Enter my MIL (57F), who has a history of overstepping boundaries.
Despite our differences, when she lost her apartment, my husband and I opened our home to her, asking for nothing in return but basic respect for our belongings.
One day, I came home to find my MIL hosting a tea party with her friends, and to my horror, one of her friends was wearing my mother’s necklace.
When she questioned her, she basically said it wasn’t worth anything so why did it matter?
When I confronted her, my MIL nonchalantly said she gave it away because she thought it was ‘just old jewelry’ and that her friend admired it.
She asked her to leave the house (after getting her necklace back), but now the family are acting like she’s public enemy number one.
I was heartbroken and felt utterly betrayed.
My husband was equally appalled and supported my decision to ask her to leave.
Now, the rest of the family is painting me as the villain, saying I’m overreacting and should forgive her because ‘family is family.’
So, AITA for not being able to forgive this breach of trust?
