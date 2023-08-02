‘May sound simple, but a good pillow.’ People Share the Life-Changing Items You Can Buy for Under $100
by Justin Gardner
We all love a good deal, but have you ever bought something for relatively cheap… and you absolutely wouldn’t want to live life without it?
Today, the folks on reddit share some items that they completely endorse as being life-changing… that won’t cost an arm and a leg.
Let’s take a look!
This is such a great gift!
A jumper.
Basically a battery in a box that has battery clamps. For jump-starting your vehicle.
Get one that has a dc/ac outlet so you can use it to power small electronics when you have a power outage at home.
I would not recommend.
The full shebang!
A basic skincare routine.
I’m talking like cleanse, moisturize, sunscreen, and if you’re really adventurous/ in need, get yourself a topical for acne or concerns.
Amazing for your self esteem, and also becomes a form of self care eventually. It’s so easy to forget to take care of yourself.
These make boiling water so quickly!
If you have trouble getting up or functioning in the morning, and like a nice cup of coffee or tea, an electric kettle with a timer can be a real game-changer.
A real lifesaver!
Carbon monoxide detector.
Seriously, don’t mess around.
Get one.
Always handy in case of accidents
A good shop vac.
You will not believe how many uses around the house you’ll find for it.
Cobweb removal, water removal, gravel removal, vent cleaning, soot trap cleaning, (after a good scrub since it’s likely dirty from other tasks) car vacuuming, dust sucking.
The list goes on.
Seriously if you plan to buy or already own a home go get a shop vac.
These legit help anybody sleep better
Blackout curtains for your bedroom.
Very practical and yummy!
Rice cooker. That fu**er kept me fed during depression when I barely had the energy to get out of bed. Takes less than nothing to get some rice in there and flip the switch.
Want something sweet? Throw coconut and sugar in there.
Want flavor but can’t be fu**ed to make anything? Get some Spanish rice or saffron goin.
You can throw tofu in there with it if you need . Yeah it’s not the best for you but hot food is better than no food.
An absolute essential
May sound simple, but a good pillow.
It is amazing the change in body aches, and sleep you see when you have a good pillow that fits you.
Fantastic mood booster!
House plants, if you are inside a lot.
I surround my desk with them so I’ve got something to look at while I’m waiting for stuff at work.
It’s very satisfying to watch them grow over time and I also think that being near plants is something that’s psychologically good for humans on a very primeval level.
Lots of great tips here!