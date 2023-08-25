Men Are Sharing “Guy Secrets” They Say Girls Never Know
by Trisha Leigh
Women are supposed to be the mysterious ones, but everyone has secrets, right?
These men say definitely, and guys are super good at hiding these particular ones from the women in their lives.
Most of the time.
After a shower, we have no problem drying our balls and face with the same towel. Most of the time we try to dry the face first, then the sack.
But sometimes we have to go back to the face. We just hope we use an uncontaminated part of the towel.
Lazy or smart?
Sometimes we pee on the poo stains in the toilet because we are too lazy to use the scrub.
The flaws disappear.
As an older man, we don’t expect you to look like a supermodel as we age together. Yes, at times I do see you as I did 30 years ago and every wrinkle and flaw disappears.
Yes, there are times I see every wrinkle and flaw, and know how you got every one of them. They are beautiful too.
They just stay silent.
Sometimes we don’t talk to people cause we don’t want to intimidate them. I might see a girl with a cool shirt on but I don’t want to make her think I’m coming on to her or something.
Rather than freak her out that a 6’6 guy thinks she looks good today, I just leave her alone. Especially if we’re on an elevator or something where she can’t leave if she actually is uncomfortable.
Down with circle toilets.
This comment will be buried, but those perfectly round toilets suck. It’s super annoying when your junk touches the inside of the toilet bowl.
The oval toilets like in most public toilets are much better
An important PSA.
We get raped too.
Can confirm I was molested by a neighbors babysitter (15F) when I was 7.
Don’t be subtle.
Your chances of getting what you want out of us are infinitely higher if you tell us directly.
They’re vulnerable, too.
Sex isn’t all we want in a relationship. I’d rather be with someone who understands me but only does it once in a while than someone who I have sex with every day but don’t connect with emotionally and mentally.
Some of us are into things like cooking, cleaning, makeup, fashion, etc. It doesn’t necessarily mean we’re gay.
Please don’t tell us to “man up”. A lot of us were constantly told that growing up whenever we tried to express ourselves so you saying it will often bring up bad memories.
Men can be abused. Men can be raped. Men also tend to be more suicidal because society tells us we’re weak if we try to discuss these things. No, we don’t “enjoy” being raped by a hot girl, and we often don’t talk about it because people will often straight-up tell us we’re lying about it if we do.
They don’t care.
We don’t care how popular (or unpopular) you are with other women.
So it shouldn’t factor into how you value yourself when dating.
The lazy man’s load.
If we haven’t carried in all the shopping in one go, we haven’t done it right.
They’re fixers.
When people come crying to us, our first inclination is to fix the problem.
Since this is (often) not possible, lead with something along the lines of “Can I vent for a minute?” Or anything that signals to us this is just a time for active listening, rather than a problem solving session.
They were just kids.
My dad served in the Pacific during WW2. A kid from the Bronx, he had never been out of the Bronx in his entire life.
Then he got sent to New Guinea.
Decades later, as he lay dying in the hospital bed, he told us: as his young friends were being slaughtered by other young men, just before they died, they always cried for their mothers, never for their fathers, always for their mothers.
He said, “they were just kids, just kids being slaughtered by other kids.”
And then they died, in his arms.
Their last words were always, “where is my mother? where is my mother? Where is my mother?”
Never for their fathers.
That affected him for his entire life. And dad lived a long time. He was the lucky one.
Wanted and desired.
Men want to be wanted and desired too. I can count the number of times a woman has come out and either asked me out or told me she was attracted to me on one hand. And from my understanding that is a high number.
We don’t miss “hints” because we are dense or stupid, we miss them because we have learned the hard way that sometimes it’s just a friendly complement or some such. That embarrassment sticks with you.
If you’ve ever looked at a dude and though “wow he’s attractive/I’d like to go out with him” go talk to him. Men love confident women, and even if he doesn’t reciprocate you will make his day, or maybe even his year.
They love compliments.
If you compliment my appearance I will probably remember forever.
I still remember when a girl in college told me I look nice with my beard when I first grew it out. I’ve had a beard ever since…
Not anyone.
When we want to be alone, it’s not that we don’t want to be around you, it’s that we don’t want to be around anyone for a bit.
A magical power.
We have the magical power of thinking about nothing.
It cannot be done.
If we tie down anything in the back of a pickup truck or trailer it’s physically impossible for us not to stand back and say “that’s not going anywhere.”
I definitely buy these.
They make a lot of sense!
Categories: LISTS
Tags: · askreddit, girl, guy, red border, reddit, relationships, secrets, top