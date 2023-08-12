Mom Shows An Easy Hack To Treat Your Baby’s Sensitive Skin At Home
by Trisha Leigh
If you’ve had kids, you know that every baby struggles with sensitive skin now and then. Whether it’s weather related, due to food sensitivities, or just a genetic thing, having a couple of treatments up your sleeve always comes in handy.
One of those common treatments is a oatmeal bath, which can get pretty messy if you’re not careful.
TikTok Mom Carley (@mountainmamacarley) has a hack for you, and it won’t even require a trip to the store (or order from Amazon).
In her video, she wonders whether the hack makes her low class, but notes that it works, so that’s all that matters.
She puts oatmeal in a sock and uses a hair tie to secure it to her bathtub tap, thereby allowing the warm water to flow through the oatmeal and into the tub.
Carley wants to know if other people do it differently, or better, but honestly I don’t think she needs any advice.
Here’s the whole video so you can see for yourself!
@mountainmamacarley01
This commenter calls Carley a genius and wishes she’d seen this video sooner.
If Carley is looking for other options, this person pulverizes the oatmeal into powder before dissolving it into a bath.
And a bunch of people appreciate the less mess.
When you’re a mom, less mess is always a win.
Here’s to sharing more great content with each other online.