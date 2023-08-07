‘My baby is being bitten.’ This Woman’s Apartment Is Infested With Cockroaches but Her Landlords Won’t Let Her Leave
If you’ve ever lived in a house or an apartment with a roach problem before, you know that it can be a TOTAL NIGHTMARE.
And the woman who shared this series of videos on TikTok is really going through it in her apartment with a massive bug problem.
In fact, she says that the cockroach infestation is so bad that she’s had to throw away all kinds of belongings and her young child has been bitten by the pests.
The text overlay in her first video reads, “The complex isn’t fixing this and won’t let us leave.”
She then showed viewers huge numbers of roaches crawling around different parts of her apartment.
In the comment section of her video, she says that she plans on suing the people who manage the property for not dealing with this serious issue. Another text overlay reads, “Im threatening them with negative media attention this week, who wants me to drop their name?”
Take a look at her video.
@_roadk1llcat They are aware my baby is being bitten as well #apartment #namedrop #harrassing #illegal #scary #cockroaches #infestation #apartmentinfestation #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – ✧˖*°࿐
She shared a follow-up video where she responded to a viewer’s comment about taking the company to court.
She said, “We moved in here in January of 2022. And we didn’t start seeing cockroaches until like 6 months later. And even then, it wasn’t like a health hazard yet…it was just like an annoyance. We were still buying traps and sprays and poison and like nothing was really doing anything.”
She went on to talk about how the problem has just become worse over time and said that she sent her landlord a message saying that they have 72 hours to give her back her security deposit and a month’s rent or she would put them on blast online.
@_roadk1llcat Replying to @smol._beAn #apartment #badapartment #infestation #cockroaches #scary #storytime #foryoupage #foryou ♬ original sound – RoadkillCat
The woman shared a third video where she said she was still waiting to hear back from the management company and that she intends to sue them.
@_roadk1llcat Replying to @Cramsey.0663 Made this a fee days ago #foryoupage #foryou #badapartment #apartment #infestation #cockroach ♬ original sound – RoadkillCat
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
It’s truly, utterly disgusting that people have to live like this.