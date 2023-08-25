‘Never getting in one of them.’ TikTok Video Shows People Who Got Stuck in a Self-Driving Car
I don’t know how you feel about self-driving cars, but they scare the heck out of me!
I’m sure they’ll be the norm at some point in the future, but for now, I’ll stick with the old-fashioned kind that I drive myself.
And while it might sound fun to give one of these vehicles a shot, the video you’re about to see could make you think twice.
The video shows two men in the backseat of a self-driving car and one of them said, “Yo, you know where you going?”
The man then said, “Yo, yo, what the f**k? Yo, who the f**k driving?” as the car drove itself.
The two men then realize they’re stuck in the car and they got in touch with customer service via a touch screen.
The customer service person said, “Hi, rider. This is Lori with Waymo Rider Support. You pressed the urgent support button. Do you need me to call 9-1-1?”
One of the men answered, “No, not 9-1-1 but we stuck though.”
While the duo waited for help, one of the men freestyled his “new mixtape” and dedicated it to the customer service woman, Lori.
Let’s take a look at the video.
Never want to get in one of these now.
No thank you!