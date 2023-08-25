August 25, 2023 at 10:09 am

‘Never getting in one of them.’ TikTok Video Shows People Who Got Stuck in a Self-Driving Car

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t know how you feel about self-driving cars, but they scare the heck out of me!

I’m sure they’ll be the norm at some point in the future, but for now, I’ll stick with the old-fashioned kind that I drive myself.

And while it might sound fun to give one of these vehicles a shot, the video you’re about to see could make you think twice.

The video shows two men in the backseat of a self-driving car and one of them said, “Yo, you know where you going?”

The man then said,  “Yo, yo, what the f**k? Yo, who the f**k driving?” as the car drove itself.

The two men then realize they’re stuck in the car and they got in touch with customer service via a touch screen.

The customer service person said, “Hi, rider. This is Lori with Waymo Rider Support. You pressed the urgent support button. Do you need me to call 9-1-1?”

One of the men answered, “No, not 9-1-1 but we stuck though.”

While the duo waited for help, one of the men freestyled his “new mixtape” and dedicated it to the customer service woman, Lori.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@crashdummiespodcast We love Lori ❤️ #podcast #crashdummiespodcast #comedy #fyp #selfdrivingcar ♬ original sound – Crash Dummies Podcast

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

This viewer got a big kick out of the video.

Another individual thinks these cars are crazy.

And this TikTokker said they’d never get into one of these things.

Never want to get in one of these now.

No thank you!

