‘now i’m too scared to talk about my own authentic life experiences.’ A Woman Said She Was Shamed For Showing Off The Goods She Got From A Food Bank

A Woman Said She Was Shamed For Showing Off The Goods She Got From A Food Bank
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, times are tough out there and you gotta do what you gotta do.
And a woman named Angel shared an important set of videos on TikTok where she talked about being shamed by some viewers on the social media platform after she talked about the haul she got from a food bank.
First, let’s look at the video that people shamed her for…
WAKE UP WE HAVE FOOD ON THE TABLE TODAY!!!!! #foodbank #homeless #homelessness #traderjoes #wholefoods #food #foodhaul #church #fruit
Angel said that someone sent the video of her food bank haul to her mother with a message that said she was “probably doing it to get donations and pity from other people.”
In her video, Angel said, “I would like to say, I am not. Why is it OK for people to share things like Trader Joe’s hauls and Whole Foods hauls and what they eat in a day, but I can’t share my own take on that.”
She added that she’s doing things her own way because of financial difficulties and she said, “I have the right to have my own way of posting my own content.”
Take a look at her followup video sharing the shame.
I wasnt even ashamed about going (nor was i proud) but now im too scared to talk about my own authentic life experiences #foodhaul #food #foodbank
Angel said that she was recently homeless and starving and that she started using a food bank to get back on her feet.
In her caption, she wrote, “I wasn’t even ashamed about going (nor was i proud) but now im too scared to talk about my own authentic life experiences.”
Now check out what folks had to say about it.
We gotta get away from this unrepentant shaming of folks.
It’s getting really old.