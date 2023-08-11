People Share How They Elevate Their Grilled Cheese Sandwiches To God Status
by Trisha Leigh
You might be sitting there thinking that a grilled cheese is one of life’s simple pleasures and pretty perfect just like it is, but you never know…maybe there’s a way to make it even better.
These people swear they’ve found it, so scroll through their suggestions and maybe give a few of them a go!
It adds so much.
A fried egg in the middle is so damn good.
I thought I was the only one but this is so simple but adds so much.
On the bread? In the butter? DETAILS.
garlic powder
Garlic salt also rocks.
An underrated art form.
Sharp cheddar, gouda, and mozzerella ans end with one moe sharp cheddar.
Mixing cheeses is an underated artform and makes them so amazing!
More cheese, obviously.
Crispy parmesan on the outside.
Most hard cheeses would be great. Parmesan, pecorino, grana padano. And something that melts well inside like mozzarella or camambert.
A drizzle of good quality olive oil and some herb will elevate it to a godly status.
A little bit of mustard.
I used to work in a restaurant that sold Gruyère melts. Gruyère cheese, Colman’s mustard, basil and tomato slices (just a few).
It is soooo good that we’ve been making them for the 27 years since I left that place!
Mayo on the outside.
Mayo is incredible for grilled cheese. Butter, in my experience, can burn really fast..as it should. Mayo, perfectly toasted bread, with amazing melty cheese.
It makes a lot of sense when you think about what Mayo is.
Remember the cheese is the star.
Real Thin sliced Ham, or maybe some Grilled onions
The perfect meal.
I just like dipping it in tomato soup.
Buddy of mine who can and will eat pizza multiple times a week just cannot fathom how the grilled cheese/tomato soup combo works. Just doesn’t sound good to him.
My guy, it’s a deconstructed pizza and it’s amazing.
Too far?
PICKLED jalapeno slices was going to be my comment if the thread wasn’t already so long. thank god I didn’t have to scroll long to find a Jalapeno entry lol.
But for real, pickled jalapeno on grill cheese is….how do I put this? ….if a sandwich was sexually attractive…..I want to f**k the sandwich basically, its just that damn good.
Pickles go with everything.
When I was pregnant, I ate a grilled cheese sandwich everyday. I had some dill pickles with it on the side. Surprisingly delicious.
Spice it up.
Sliced jalapenos
Simple but delicious.
Fresh Tomatoes and basil 🌿
A no-brainer.
Bacon.
Fancy.
Use garlic butter on the bread, with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
Apply a light smear of pesto to the inside of the sandwich.
Make a soup that complements the cheese.
Use a different type of bread (roasted garlic, Jalapeno Cheddar, etc.)
When you can get it.
Oregano. And roasted and diced New Mexico green chile when I can get it.
Garlic bread makes everything better.
Get some butter, about 1 tablespoon. Maybe 2.
Add a teaspoon of minced garlic and a teaspoon of basil. Mix together, and spread on bread. Toast it.
And you got a garlic bread grilled cheese. You’re welcome.
Simple perfection.
Slice of tomato.
Also: just straight up tomato toast with salt and butter. So good.
She can’t get enough.
Everything bagel seasoning. My girlfriend is obsessed with my grilled cheeses because of it.
Edit: I told her I made this comment and she said “Now that you’ve brought it up, can I have one today?”
I’ve made her two already today and am sure there will be another one tonight./blockquote>
Well, I’ve got a list now.
Just have to figure out which one to try first.
