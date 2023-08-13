People Share Stories About When They Realized Certain Things Were Much Easier Than They Thought They’d Be

Hey, that wasn’t so bad!

I remember saying that to myself the first time I rode a bike without training wheels.

I was terrified but once my dad gave me a push in the back and sent me on my way, I was flying down the street in no time!

When did you realize that something was much easier than you thought it would be?

Check out what AskReddit users had to say about this.

“Fixing clogged drains. Started out because my sink drain plug wouldn’t stay up. Poked around under the sink and found the pop-up rod had rusted completely through and broken. Cost me $5 for a new one at the plumbing supply store next to where I worked at the time. Took 5 minutes to figure out how to swap, and now I know how sink and shower drains come apart, which makes unclogging them simple. Maybe it’s just me, but in my brain it seemed like that was something I’d have to call a plumber to come unclog, but it’s all remarkably simple.”

“Suing someone in Small Claims. It was surprisingly easy because my case was rock solid and I had a professionally printed document of evidence, witness statements, and precise records sent over to the court while the Defendant did literally nothing but send unlabeled loose printouts of my Facebook page as her so-called evidence. It was a very quick judgment for plaintiff!”

“Got a salary request when applying for a job, accidentally wrote double what I meant to write since the number keys were right next to each other. They accepted anyway.”

“One of the kids I babysit was going through a phase of “I want to be a baby again”. Jealous of her sister. Weeks of gentle parenting and such. You know what worked? I was eating ice cream and she wanted some. I said babies don’t get ice cream. That was it. She was done.”

“Worked on an almost 5 million dollar lighting rig for a concert as a junior guy on the job. We get it all plugged in and patched but none of it would turn on. All the guys were freaking out trying to figure out why. The team collectively had about 150 years of experience. No one checked ro see if the generators were turned on. I was like no way this is why but I’ll just go check if the generators are good. Flipped stuff on and voila!

“Found a 60” tv by the dumpster. Plugged it in, didn’t turn on. Looked up common problems with the model number, bought a part on eBay for $20, replaced part, had a huge TV.”

“In college the professor advertised an internship and wrote the info on the board. Out of a class of 150 students, I was the only one to apply and I fulfilled my internship requirement for graduation.”

“All the students pretty much bombed a networking final. Teacher said we could retake it but we would be alone (no group). Which worked out perfectly for me; they wouldnt get in my way and i wouldnt have to coordinate them I was also the only person who showed up to retake. brought my final grade up to a 90.”

“Tying shoe laces. When I was a kid, no one ever managed to teach me how to tie my shoes. I remember never being able to get that last step that ties it all together and in general I suck with knots. I would have been garbage in the Boy Scouts. I got into my early 20’s relying mostly on velcro shoes. But one day I sat down with a pair of new shoes determined to figure it out. I put one on and tied it correctly on the first try. I just sat there dumbfounded for a few minutes wondering how it had been that easy all along.”

“I started looking for a job last year and got three offers within two months, two of which were significantly higher pay. Made me realize I’ve been sitting around way too long.”

“I never slept well, ever. There’s an over the counter magnesium supplement called “calm”. I drink a cup every night and sleep like a hibernating bear. It was that easy.”

“I was recently looking for an apartment and rent in my city, like most cities currently, is outrageous So after three days of looking I found this 2 bedroom apartment with a price that normally would get you a roach infested one bedroom/studio s**thole in a bad part of town But these apartments look nice, they’re in a good part of town, the reviews online are all positive, I can’t figure out the catch– then I see there is a year long wait list for this place, but I decide to go to the leasing office and after talking to the property manager, I get bumped to the top of the list for an apartment that becomes available next month I keep waiting for the bottom to drop out. Most people spend months looking for places in my city and they’d be paying a third more than I’m paying at a minimum for a similar place. I looked for 3 days and found this place but I think I just got lucky and it was just that easy.”

