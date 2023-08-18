‘Going anywhere that requires you to breathe in so your rib cage will fit.’ People Talk About What Other Folks Want to Do That Is Actually Really Silly
by Justin Gardner
You want to do what?!?!
With who?!?!
Where?!?!
Uh oh…that doesn’t sound too good, does it?
But we all have strong feelings about things other people want to do that we think are silly.
Let’s hear what folks on AskReddit had to say about this.
Risky.
“Riding motorcycles.
My dad was surgeon (primarily gastro-intestinal, but with a secondary specialization in trauma surgery).
He used call motorcycles “donor rockets”, because it was the easiest way to end up as an organ donor (braind**d but your internal organs haven’t been so traumatized that they’re unsalvageable).”
So dumb.
“Lying about not eating before any anesthesia procedure specially outpatient procedure.
You can aspirate and d** even with a little bite of food or a sip of a drink (sip of water and meds usually ok).”
Probably not the best idea.
“Having s** with a stranger without a condom.
I grew up through the AIDS crisis. I couldn’t imagine not having a shared understanding that condoms are happening. No exceptions.
So much that I remember when friends once casually talked about not being bothered and my brain went Arrrrgh!!!”
Don’t do it.
“Drive after consuming al**hol.
All my friends h**e drunk driving and talk against it. They tell their parents that we’re smarter than them cuz of Yber….and yet I seem to be the only one in my friend group who refuses to drive after having drinks at a bar/concert/friends house.”
Not worth it.
“Free solo climbing is incredibly stupid.
I don’t care how long you’ve been climbing, climbing without ropes is incredibly stupid.”
Scary.
“Visit a country in active conflict or an area with high crime where people go missing because you want to “see history as it’s happening”.”
Hell no.
“Spelunking in underground caves.
Going anywhere that requires you to breathe in so your rib cage will fit and hope that you’ll have room to breathe/get free/see sunlight again in the other side.
No thank you.”
High risk/Low reward.
“Partaking in the Running of the Bulls and Bullfighting.
It’s cruel to the bulls and dangerous as f**k to the humans partaking in it.
Those 2 activities are about as high risk/low reward as it gets.”
You’ll pay for it later.
“Wear uncomfortable shoes because they look good, only to take them off later and walk around barefoot while holding the uncomfortable shoes.”
To each their own.
“Have big expensive weddings.
What a waste of money, time, and the stress! Don’t forget about the stress.
F**k all that noise.”
So sad.
“Getting dogs when they live in a tiny apartment, have no support system around them to look after the dogs if they’re away, and they work full time themselves.
It’s just incredibly selfish and stupid.”
Things happen…
“Not wearing a life jacket when on water – Kayaking, jet skiing, etc.
Things happen beyond your control.
If you’re knocked out/briefly incapacitated and end up in the water, you’ll sink like a rock…”
I am genuinely terrified by going into a cave and small spaces.
I could NEVER do that.
Please be smart, fam.