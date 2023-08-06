‘Perks of being gorgeous.’ A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week
by Matthew Gilligan
Make that money and stack that cash!
That’s the goal of every bartender and it seems like this young woman who works at a Texas Roadhouse is doing pretty well for herself.
She shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers how much money she makes on the job and it’s pretty impressive.
The woman broke down how much she made in tips during a week bartending.
During this particular week, the woman made a whopping $1,065 in tips.
Not bad at all!
Here’s the video.
@amaya.foxx Slay #fyp #texasroadhouse #bartender #texasroadhouserolls #serviceindustry ♬ original sound – Amaya fox
And this is how people reacted.
One TikTokker said this would never happen at her restaurant.
Another viewer said she’s making that kind of money because of her looks.
And this individual said they think this depends on which location a person works at.
Pretty privilege is real… and very lucrative!
