August 6, 2023 at 7:49 pm

‘Perks of being gorgeous.’ A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokRoadhouseTips Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Make that money and stack that cash!

That’s the goal of every bartender and it seems like this young woman who works at a Texas Roadhouse is doing pretty well for herself.

She shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers how much money she makes on the job and it’s pretty impressive.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 1.23.54 PM Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman broke down how much she made in tips during a week bartending.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 1.24.06 PM Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Photo Credit: TikTok

During this particular week, the woman made a whopping $1,065 in tips.

Not bad at all!

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 1.24.22 PM Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@amaya.foxx Slay #fyp #texasroadhouse #bartender #texasroadhouserolls #serviceindustry ♬ original sound – Amaya fox

And this is how people reacted.

One TikTokker said this would never happen at her restaurant.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 1.24.36 PM Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said she’s making that kind of money because of her looks.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 1.24.43 PM Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said they think this depends on which location a person works at.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 1.25.10 PM Perks of being gorgeous. A Texas Roadhouse Bartender Showed People How Much Money She Made in Tips in One Week

Photo Credit: TikTok

Pretty privilege is real… and very lucrative!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter