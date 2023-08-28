August 28, 2023 at 1:33 pm

Robotic Fertilization Is The First Step Toward Less Expensive In-Vitro Technology

by Trisha Leigh

For people (who have money) who want to have children but can’t, in-vitro fertilization – or IVF – can help.

Traditionally, this is accomplished by a scientist or technician loading sperm cells into a syringe and then, with the use of a microscope, injecting those cells into a handful of eggs in a petri dish.

Because of all the labor involved, the process is costly – around $20K an attempt – which is one reason different companies are working on ways to automate it.

One of those companies is Overture Life, and they’ve had recent success – in the form of two healthy baby girls – with an insemination robot controlled by a PlayStation 5 controller.

A student engineer used the controller to steer a robotic IVF needle, depositing a single sperm cell into human eggs.

According to experts like Weill Cornell Medical Center fertility doctor Gianpiero Palermo, there is still a long way to go until the process can benefit from the cost-cutting effects of full automation, though.

“The concept is extraordinary, but this is a baby step.”

And, since the engineers at Overture still had to manually load the sperm cells into the needles, this is “not yet robotic ICSI.”

That said, it is a step in the right direction.

I’m sure that people out there who desire children, but don’t have $20K in the bank, are watching and are hopeful as well.

