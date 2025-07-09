Generous Friend Lets Rude Woman Overstay Her Welcome And Allows Bad Behavior To Go Too Far, So Now She Struggling To Kick Her Out

Where do you draw the line when helping out a friend?

What do you do when a friend overstays their welcome and doesn’t take very obvious hints that it’s time to move out? Do you keep letting them live with you, or do you make it very clear that they need to move?

Read one Redditor’s description of her friend’s deteriorating behavior once they start bunking under one roof.

See the full story below.

AITAH for kicking out the girl who lives with me? For some context, me and my husband have been married for a few years, and since the month after we got married, we have not lived alone.

His father moved in with us right after our wedding because he had some really bad health issues. It was a really rough time. He then proceeded to live with us for 2 years.

This wasn’t really a problem.

Which was never an issue because he helped by cooking and cleaning, and buying groceries when his checks would come in. He also thanked us every day and was honestly a great person for just helping when he could have just laid around. We loved having him. But when it was time for him to move on, he knew and was ready.

But, things changed when a friend moved in.

In that time, we had a friend who moved in with us for one summer, [and] then moved in with her boyfriend. We told her this was a bad choice but she didn’t listen. In the time she moved out, she didn’t speak to me for 2 months, broke up with her boyfriend, and their friendship fell apart in return. Her home became very toxic. We then started to work together, and I heard everything.

So, then, she moved back in…

By the next summer she was looking for escape routes. We told her she could stay with us until she was on her feet. Two months into her living with us. we realized she wasn’t paying for food or bills, gas (she can’t drive), or helping around the house. We came up with an agreement of paying a small portion of rent. But at this point me and my husband were looking into buying a house, so the hope was she would move out by then, so she paid rent for about 6 months then claimed she couldn’t afford it.

But, this became a pattern.

We let it slide that month, then next month same thing. We, then, got a house and asked for her help on some bills. We told her we’d pay her back, and everything was settled. We moved into the house a month ago. Paid her back within 2 weeks, and asked her what the next steps are. She’s been living with us for 1 year; she stopped paying rent 3 months ago. We bought a house, and she has no motivation to leave. I told her she has until July in May, but she has made no moves and saying she’s “looking and applying around.”

However, her bad behavior has only worsened.

She has family and friend other than us, but she hasn’t even asked to stay with them. She keeps calling me a ***** and ******* because her life is so hard, and nothing ever works out. She says that I offered to help her get back on her feet, and I’m giving up on her. I gave her this time frame three months ago when we got our closing date, but she says it wasn’t enough time. Please let me know.

