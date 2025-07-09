Woman Grieving A Pregnancy Loss Refuses To Babysit Her Sister’s Newborn Baby, But Her Mom Thinks She’s Being Selfish

If you just had a baby and needed a babysitter, would you consider asking a family member who recently had a miscarriage? If you did and they said no, would you try to talk them into it anyway?

The woman in today’s story had a miscarriage, and she does not want to babysit her sister’s baby. Yet, she’s wondering if she’s the one in the wrong.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s newborn because I’m still grieving the baby I lost? I (22F) had a miscarriage five months ago at 19 weeks. It was devastating and I’m still in therapy trying to deal with the grief. My older sister (27F) just had her first baby two weeks ago. She asked me to come over and help watch the baby for a few hours while she gets some sleep.

Not gonna happen!

I said no. I told her I’m not emotionally ready to be around a newborn, especially not alone. The smell, the sounds — it’s just too triggering right now.

Her mom is taking her sister’s side.

She told me I’m “being selfish” and said her mental health matters too. That if I love her, I should want to help. Our mom is siding with her, saying this could be “healing” for me. But honestly it feels like everyone is just pressuring me before I’m ready.

She’s wondering if she messed up.

Now my sister isn’t speaking to me and says I let her down when she needed me most. AITA for putting my grief first?

Her mom and sister are completely ignoring her mental health. She is right to put her mental health first and stay away from triggering situations.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks OP’s sister is the one being selfish.

She does not owe her sister free babysitting.

Let their mother babysit.

A woman who has suffered from multiple miscarriages shares her perspective.

Her sister shouldn’t have even asked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.