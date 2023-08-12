She Dated The Groom In High School, And Now Her Cousin (The Bride) Doesn’t Want Her To Come To The Wedding. Who’s Right?
by Trisha Leigh
It seems that you don’t even need a reason to drum up drama before, during, or after a wedding. That said, if you used to date the groom, you should realize going in that nothing is going to be free and easy.
OP and her cousin are young, with the latter getting married at the ripe old age of 23. Her fiance, 21, used to date OP in high school.
I 20 female have a cousin 23 female who just got married to her boyfriend of about 2 years 21 male he proposed to her about 4 months ago and they had their wedding 3 days ago.
One thing about me and her husband we dated in high school for about 2 years.
OP says things ended amicably and she didn’t think it was a big deal.
We broke up on good terms we just didn’t feel in love with each other anymore and we stayed good friends and then in college my cousin saw him at a party and then started going out a few months later, I was fine with them being together as I have no romantic feelings for him anymore.
My cousin found out him and I dated in high school because one of our mutual friends was making a joke about how he was moving though our family (I didn’t tell her because we weren’t that close) I thought she might be a little shocked but get over it, oh man I was wrong
Her cousin, however, thought differently, and doesn’t want OP at the wedding because she thinks OP still has feelings for him.
And then 2 days before the wedding I asked her what time its on she just looked at me and said “oh sorry girl your not coming” of course I asked her why she just answered “look you’ve but me through enough hurt knowing your in love with my man just be a good cousin for once and stop trying to steal him if I don’t want you at the wedding because you’ve had an intimate relationship with my future husband just respect that”
So, OP demanded her cousin return money she’d spent on the wedding.
I felt so hurt because I spent lots of unpaid time helping her and I spent my own money on her wedding and now she won’t even let me go?
So I got pissed and left then I sent a text to her saying I want my money back.
She said no I said if she doesn’t give me my money back right now then I’m telling everyone why I’m not able to go to her wedding keep in mind I spent hundreds of dollars on her wedding.
When she didn’t, OP outed her insecurities to the family.
She still said no I’m not giving it back you can tell them I don’t care. So I did I was pissed and hurt she would do that to me at this point there is one day until the wedding and I posed on Instagram “I let my cousin date my Ex boyfriend, tomorrow is there wedding and I’m not allowed to go because I was with him first 💀”
She saw that along with loads of other people from my family they knew it was about her.
The family was super mad with her for that and she came crying to my apartment calling me a no good (beeping ) snake she told me that because I was such an asshole people where dropping out of the wedding I didn’t mean that to happen.
AITA?
Was she wrong or should she have played it cool? Curious what Reddit has to say about it this time!
