‘She didn’t think that my daughter would “fit the part.” He Might Call Off The Wedding After His Fiancee Refused To Let His Daughter Be A Part Of It. Is He Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
There are so many red flags people wave in relationships. Sadly, many of them don’t come out in full force until after knots are tied – and if they peek out ahead of time, too many people dismiss them.
Not OP, though, who is set to marry a woman he has been with for 5 years. He has a daughter from a previous marriage and she and his fiancee have always gotten along well.
I (45m) have a daughter (P) from a previous relationship. I divorced my ex wife on good terms and we share 50/50 custody of P. She is now 11.
After I divorced my ex wife I met my now fiancé (S). S and my daughter got along very well . After 5 years in my relationship with S I proposed.
That’s why, when she said she didn’t think his daughter would “fit the part” of a flower girl, he was totally shocked.
S was super excited and wanted to start planning right away. She looked at venues and started asking her friends to be her bridesmaids.
She then told me she wanted her niece to be a flower girl. Which I had no problem with, but I said I also wanted P to be a flower girl.
S looked at my funny and then said that she didn’t think that P would “fit the part”
He’s threatening to call off the wedding if his daughter isn’t included, but should he?
I got angry and told S that my daughter would be in our wedding. S started to become upset and said that the girls in the wedding were up to her and P wouldn’t be one of them. I told S that if P wasn’t in the wedding then there might not be a wedding. I stormed out and took P to get ice cream.
P knows we are getting married and told me she thinks she will look pretty I whatever dress S decides she should wear this broke my heart and I decided to text S. I told her I would be staying at a friends to think this over. My MIL texted me saying I and over reacting and that my daughter doesn’t have to be in my wedding and I was and ass for saying that I would cancel.
So did I take it to far saying I will cancel?
Am I overreacting or just being a good dad?
Reddit’s weighing in on whether or not he’s being dramatic.
The top comment says it’s probably not just the wedding she wants to exclude the daughter from in the long run.
They say she’s showing her true colors and he’s responding accordingly.
This comment says he’s definitely a good dad.
This person says there is absolutely no reason to exclude a kiddo from a wedding when one of her parents is involved.
Everyone had this woman’s number, honestly.
OP dodged a bullet.
Still, I imagine this one will take a bit to get over.