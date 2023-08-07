She Got Mad at Her Husband for Sharing Photos of Their Daughter’s Birthday Party. Is She Wrong?
by Justin Gardner
I’m gonna go on the record and say that it drives me CRAZY when people share photos on social media of events or parties when someone specifically tells them not to.
It’s so rude!
And they were obviously asked not to do it for a reason, so you know they’re doing it on purpose.
But this story is a little bit different…
So is this woman wrong for blowing up at her husband after he shared photos of their daughter’s birthday party?
Take a look and see what you think.
AITA for blowing up at my husband for sharing pics of our daughter’s birthday celebration, resulting in my family finding out about it?
“Ever since my brother passed away at the age of 17 on his birthday, my family decided to never celebrate birthdays ever again. It was mom & dad’s decision; but because of how much the family loved my brother, extended family decided to do the same and stand in agreement with this decision.
My husband would refuse to follow this decision, and kept celebrating his birthday. Me and the family didn’t say a thing about it since he’s not blood family. But when I first got pregnant, the argument about celebrating our daughter’s birthdays occured.
My family adviced me to just not celebrate her birthday since she’s a baby and won’t even remember anyway. I agreed but my husband threw a fit and insisted that we celebrate our daughter’s 1st birthday. I caved in eventually but told him we’d have a small, secret celebration so that my family wouldn’t find out. He agreed.
The next day, I got a call from mom and she was so upset saying that my word meant nothing and that I have no respect for my brother’s memory nor the family. I asked what she meant and she told me she saw the birthday party pics my husband posted on social media. I was to shocked to even argue.
I hung up and went straight to my husband to confront him about it. He got defensive and said that he didn’t need my permission to post pics, and that he wanted to show his family the birthday celebration pics since I “insisted” we have a small, secret party and “exclude” them.
I explained to him how this made me look bad and a liar to my family but he said “they can get over it” and called my mom “snooby”. I blew up at him and we had a huge fight about it. He started sulking later and said I ruined the memory of our daughter’s first birthday for him and “verbally abused” him with how I lashed out.
But I solely did it out of frusrtation knowing that what happened caused a massive problem between me and family.
Now he’s expecting an apology from me.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users said about this.
One reader said she’s an a**hole and that this is out of control.
Another reader said her whole family needs therapy.
And this Reddit user said this behavior is disrespectful to her late brother.
Ugh, this one is a mess.