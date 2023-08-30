August 30, 2023 at 12:14 am

‘She’s still there but we love it.’ A Woman Said She’s Been Threatening To Quit Her Job For Two Years

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever had a co-worker who threatens, over and over again, that they’re about to quit…but they never do?

If so, this viral TikTok video from employees at an escape room company in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada will probably look familiar.

In the video, the workers at the escape room roleplay unsatisfied employees who always talk about quitting.

In this case, it’s a young woman who’s been threatening to do this for two years.

One worker has finally had enough of the job…and the other one isn’t buying it at all.

Look familiar?!?!

Check out the video.

@trappedmississauga Shes still there but we love it 💅🏼 #fyp #foryoupage #mississauga #toronto #escaperoom #escaperoomtok #funny #escape #worklife #customerservice #yyz #coworkers ♬ Make an actual original video for once – Mage Man

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This person is familiar with this routine.

Another individual quit…and then came back for more.

And one TikTokker said they do this, too…

Hey, don’t beat yourself up about it!

