‘She’s still there but we love it.’ A Woman Said She’s Been Threatening To Quit Her Job For Two Years
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had a co-worker who threatens, over and over again, that they’re about to quit…but they never do?
If so, this viral TikTok video from employees at an escape room company in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada will probably look familiar.
In the video, the workers at the escape room roleplay unsatisfied employees who always talk about quitting.
In this case, it’s a young woman who’s been threatening to do this for two years.
One worker has finally had enough of the job…and the other one isn’t buying it at all.
Look familiar?!?!
Check out the video.
@trappedmississauga Shes still there but we love it 💅🏼 #fyp #foryoupage #mississauga #toronto #escaperoom #escaperoomtok #funny #escape #worklife #customerservice #yyz #coworkers ♬ Make an actual original video for once – Mage Man
