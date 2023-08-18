‘Start taking the 9-5 serious.’ His Boss Denied Him a Raise So He Started Leaving Work at 5 p.m. On the Dot
by Matthew Gilligan
Wow, look at the time!
It looks like it’s almost time to go…
I have a feeling that’s what the guy who posted this TikTok video says every single day when 4:55 p.m. rolls around because he’s made it clear that he ain’t workin’ one minute past five o’clock!
And his video shows him scooting out the door as soon as his shift is over.
The video shows the man looking at their laptop screen that reads 4:59 p.m.
And then he waits…
When it hits 5 p.m., away he goes!
The text overlay in the video reads, “When your boss denies your raise request so you start taking the 9-5 serious.”
Take a look at his video.
@culturekidsgroup call it fate, call it karma #officelife #officefun #officehumor #officememe #officememes #officetok #officelifestyle #corporatelifebelike #corporatelifebelike2023 #corporatelifesucks #corporatelifemillenials #9to5life #9to5memes #working9to5 #9to5worklife #workinga9to5 ♬ Karma – Taylor Swift
So… real talk… you’re not going to get a raise acting like this.
It’s likely you’re in a situation that’s not right for you, and you have skills you can utilize elsewhere.
Empower yourself and go find that new job, fam!