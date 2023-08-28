‘The problems had been building for years.’ People Get Real And Talk About Why Their Last Jobs Ended
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes, it’s just time to go…
And other times, your boss shows you the door and tells you to never come back!
I’m talking about some of the different ways that jobs end. And those kinds of stories are so relatable because we’ve all been there.
What’s the reason why your last job ended?
Check out these stories from AskReddit users and see what you think.
Worked out.
“I asked for a raise when I realized my job was about 5 positions in 1.
When my boss tried to get my raise approved, she was denied. She told the big bosses that I would walk if this wasn’t approved and they literally said “oh well.”
I got my dream job the following week.”
You’re fired.
“The company didn’t offer bereavement days.
I called off to go to my fathers funeral and my manager told me it was inconvenient for them to have to cover my shift because they were short staffed and that I needed to come to work.
I told them I wasn’t missing my fathers funeral for their measly $11 an hour.
They fired me the next day.”
We’re done here.
“Previous employer had a “disciplinary conversation” with me while the HR representative was present. Why?
Because I was 15 minutes late coming back from lunch… because I was visiting my newborn daughter who was in the NICU. My wife and I were told she may not make it so I was trying to soak up as much time as I could.
Boss told me I need to “start thinking about my fellow employees more and what I’m putting them through.” I quit that place about a month later and got a job with USPS where I’m still at today.
Also my daughter made it through. She’s happy, healthy, and starting 4th grade next week.”
Time to leave.
“A micromanager boss who always had to be right.
I ran away and never looked back.
My current job may be rather heavy workload-wise, but my mental health has been a lot better, and that’s putting it lightly.”
New management.
“Change in management.
First day on the job, new manager said “what is it that you do all day, because nothing ever seems to get done”
Should have taken the 6 weeks of holidays that I was owed that day but didn’t.
Within a year of my finally leaving, I was replaced by 4 people.”
What a story.
“HVAC installer here.
I quit my last job because our scheduler decided she didn’t like me so when I’d message her to get the address of my next job, she wouldn’t respond.
I had to call another office staffer to ask if she was In (she was) and asked to be transferred. She picked up, and hung up immediately. I called staffer again, asked to be transferred, again, she hung up. Again.
This was a Friday. I went home, cleaned the work van of my tools, dropped the van off at the office, keys inside, went home and emailed the boss a letter explaining WHY I was quitting, where the van was, and that he could mail me my final cheque.
He called me Saturday morning asking what it would take to get me back. I told him he’d have to fire the scheduler. (His wife), he said he could never do that. I told him I already knew that and had a job lined up for Monday morning.
In between getting home and returning the work van, I sent my resume out to five different HVAC companies. In the three hours it took to clean out and return the van, I had five offers.”
Loving retirement.
“I was teaching high school social studies.
Had a difficult heart episode (had previous heart attack) and my friends at school who visited every day in the ICU, convinced me it was time to retire.
That was 4 years ago. They were right. I love being retired.”
Lame.
“Boss reduced employee salaries 30%, all but his wife and kid, who also worked for the company.
That was after taking his extended family on a 12 day vacation.”
Too much to deal with.
“The problems had been building for years and I finally hit my breaking point last week.
Poor HR guy got all the gory details during the exit interview.”
Done.
“I had a mental breakdown.
Drank a fifth of vodka. Almost k**led myself.
Just never went back to work after that.”
Brutal conditions.
“Nearly lost my nose to frostbite after working in -80°C (with wind chill).
When the day was done I got to go back to camp. They refused to evacuate the work camp in -60°C cold snap when we lost power and with it heat. We had to sleep in -30°C with a thin blanket and whatever clothes we had in the closet.
I fell asleep prior to the power outage so I never had the opportunity to put on anything I was fecked. It was -63°C outside the camp the warmest it got was -49°C. No lights, nothing just cold and darkness looked like something out of the Walking D**d.
Told the camp manager if it ever happened again I was going to take apart furniture and burn it for warmth.”
Yikes! Glad I haven’t ever experienced anything like this.