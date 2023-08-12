‘The worst part is my GF is starting to feel guilty.’ This Woman’s Sister Wants Her To Take Her Kids To Disney, But She’s Planning On Proposing. Is She A Jerk?
by Justin Gardner
Okay, so let’s set up this scenario…
You’re planning a trip for two adults to another country, but it happens to be to a place that will be fun for kids.
And now your sister wants you to take her kids with you… because adults going to a place like that without kids is “weird.”
Plot twist… you plan on PROPOSING to your girlfriend during the trip… because she loves that fun place.
Well, this is gonna be interesting…
AITA for not wanting to take my Niece and Nephew to Disney with me and my Girlfriend?
“Using a throwaway as my girlfriend knows my Reddit and I don’t want to spoil the surprise.
So I (31F) and my Girlfriend (32F) are planning a trip to Disneyland Paris (Not for anytime soon with the pandemic but still planning, editing to include this as some people were concerned), it’s not as big as say Florida but it’s closer to us, it’s also both our first time going, and as my Girlfriend is obsessed with Disney it’s where i’m planning to propose to her to make it more special.
My sister knows i’m proposing as she helped me pick out the Ring and she was very supportive until she found out where I was planning to propose, she doesn’t approve of it as we’re not kids and has stated that as we’re not Children it’s “weird” and how if I wanted to go there I should take her kids who are 10 and 6.
I love my Niece and Nephew but this is a special trip for me and my Girlfriend.
I explained this to my Sister and I thought she understood, but next time I was over seeing her kids they were upset as she had told them about the Disney trip and they couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t take them, I tried to console them but I felt very put on the spot and upset by this, I ended up leaving not long after and my Sister keeps badgering me to take the kids now as they’re so upset.
The Worst part is my GF is starting to feel guilty and wondering if we should just take the kids with us. I can’t explain to her why i’m so angry right now as I want to make this a special thing for her.”
So what did the folks on Reddit have to say?
One person said if the sister wants her kids to go to Disneyland… she needs to get right on that!
And the entitlement is off the charts!
And another person said NTA, but her sister is downright manipulative AF.
I have no idea why the sister would want to get in the way of this special engagement.
Stop being such a horrible person, please!