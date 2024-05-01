Walmart Shopper Finds Clothes Locked With Anti-Theft Devices, But There’s Something Seriously Wrong With The Store’s Plan
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard about shampoo, soap, and other beauty products being locked up in stores, but this is the first I’ve heard of this…
A shopper in Oakland, California posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers just how bad things have gotten at his local Walmart.
The caption to the video says it all: “Out of control.”
The video shows racks of t-shirts locked up at Walmart to prevent theft.
But the man also shows that these locks probably won’t do a lot to deter shoplifting.
He said, “You could just go like this and take the shirt because you don’t need the coat hanger.”
Hmmm…
Here’s the video.
@lalote64
Out of control #oakland #sanleandro #walmart #storesecurity #theft #fyp #fypシ゚viral #bayarea #california #poverty #stealing #crime #dumppeople
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person made a funny/depressing comment.
One viewer shared their thoughts.
And one person isn’t seeing this in their community…yet.
What’s the world coming to?
Jeez!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · anti-theft, shoplifting, shopping, tiktok, top, video, viral, walmart