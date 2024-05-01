April 30, 2024 at 10:23 pm

Walmart Shopper Finds Clothes Locked With Anti-Theft Devices, But There’s Something Seriously Wrong With The Store’s Plan

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

I’ve heard about shampoo, soap, and other beauty products being locked up in stores, but this is the first I’ve heard of this…

A shopper in Oakland, California posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers just how bad things have gotten at his local Walmart.

The caption to the video says it all: “Out of control.”

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

The video shows racks of t-shirts locked up at Walmart to prevent theft.

But the man also shows that these locks probably won’t do a lot to deter shoplifting.

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

He said, “You could just go like this and take the shirt because you don’t need the coat hanger.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

Here’s the video.

@lalote64

Out of control #oakland #sanleandro #walmart #storesecurity #theft #fyp #fypシ゚viral #bayarea #california #poverty #stealing #crime #dumppeople

♬ original sound – LALO

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person made a funny/depressing comment.

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

And one person isn’t seeing this in their community…yet.

Source: TikTok/@lalote64

What’s the world coming to?

Jeez!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter