His Girlfriend Won’t Stop Breaking Glassware So He Took Them Away, But She Thinks He Should Be Happy To Clean Up After Her
by Abby Jamison
We all know one person who always seems to be breaking something, and we assume it’s not on purpose.
But sometimes, it can quickly go from a silly quirk to a real danger in the blink of an eye.
Let’s hear the rest of the story…
AITA for banning my GF from using glass cups when she is over my house?
“My GF has problems with glass. She is clumsy, always has been, and has broken many others before now.
and I would not mind but she is also bad at cleaning the shards.
This past week alone, she has dropped three glasses, one jar, two bowls, a coffee cup, and busted a plate by leaving it on the stovetop while the oven was preheating.
(Despite being warned many times before that items should not be on the burners when the oven is heating because the conduction carries through).
She’s been stressed out at work so I kind of attribute a lot of it to that.
This seems like a pretty serious issue for them.
I can’t even really say which glass objects have injured me, specifically each time.
I have been limping for a week because I stepped on a big shard that went into my foot, and some smaller ones went into my foot as well.
Plus some in my palms, because I missed them when I kneeled to pull the ones that were in my foot.
I have stepped on or pressed my hand into glass four times this week.
Tonight, when she asked for a soda I poured it into a plastic cup instead of a glass one like she prefers and said she couldn’t use my glasses and she pitched a fit.
I can’t phrase it different.
The girlfriend gets progressively more upset…
She progressively got angrier at me for bringing up the other broken glasses because they were just accidents and I shouldn’t punish her especially because I started mentioning others before this week.
But even so, I am sick of going through gauze and tape.
She insists I’m making a mountain of a molehill and I should clean it up myself to my specifications because she does her best.”
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this post.
This commenter gave some sound advice.
Another user suggested it might be an eyesight issue.
This Reddit user suggests it might be a medical issue.
Some Reddit users even think the girlfriend might be doing it on purpose!
While this poster is arguably not wrong, it definitely seems like there’s some deep underlying problems that need to be checked out!
Hopefully she’ll agree and not continue to double down.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, breaking glass, clumsy girlfriend, picture, reddit, relationships, silly relationship fights, top