‘They can’t do anything because these people got access to my account.’ A Woman Warned People About An Instacart Scam That Cost Her $1,000
by Matthew Gilligan
Scam alert!
One of the good things about TikTok is that regular folks sometimes post videos warning other regular folks like you and me about scams that we need to watch out for.
And a woman named Jami shared a video where she talked about how scammers are using Instacart to pull fast ones on unsuspecting people.
Jami said she received a bunch of notifications from Instacart and that when she tried to log into her account, she saw that her email address and password for her account had been changed.
She also noticed that she had received a bunch of charges from Instacart and, since her email address had been changed, she had a hard time dealing with the company.
She said, “I contact Instacart. They can’t do anything because these people got access to my account, logged in, changed my email address, changed my phone number associated with the account, but still had all my credit cards on file.”
But then things got even worse…
Jami began receiving deliveries to her house of gift cards and things that she had previously ordered from Instacart.
She said, “I’ve gotten now 6 orders delivered to my house with gift cards attached to them. They are getting these Instacart drivers to scratch off the thing on the back of the card and send them a picture of it…By the time that it gets to my house, the card is already associated on somebody else’s account.”
Jami added that her credit card had been charged over $1,000 and that she will be getting the money back due to fraud but it was a major headache to deal with.
Take a look at her video.
Jami posted a follow-up video and talked about how she thinks the scammers found a loophole in Instacart’s system that allows them to do these kinds of things.
