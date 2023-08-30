‘They know that a glucose spike is going to make you hungrier.’ A Woman Talked About Why Restaurants Offer Complimentary Bread Baskets
Are you the kind of person who likes to load up on bread at a restaurant before your main dish comes out?
If so, you might want to rethink your eating habits based on a TikTok video posted by a woman named Denise.
In her bio, she says that she’s “no longer pre-diabetic Momma on a journey to get healthy.”
In the video, Denise said, “Have you ever wondered why restaurants give you a bowl of chips or bread before your meals? It’s not because they want you to fill up on the free stuff. And they’re not being generous. This is actually a way for them to make more money.”
She went on to explain, “When you sit down at your restaurant, not only are they handing you a menu, but they’re also handing you the bread bowl. So as you’re eating your bread, you’re also looking at the menu. And here’s what happens biologically. When you dig into the bread. It’s going to cause a blood glucose spike. They know that a glucose spike is going to make you hungrier, crave more and have a hard time resisting foods. So while it feels like they’re being generous, they are actually winning.”
She added that all that bread and all that food from your main course makes ordering a dessert nearly impossible to resist and that means more money for the restaurant.
@sweetfiber Replying to @anice_znatnice ♬ original sound – Denise
