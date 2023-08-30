They want to charge you $7-$8 for some elote. This is corn.’ A Woman Complained About The High Prices At What She Called A “Gentrified” Mexican Restaurant
by Matthew Gilligan
The price of just about everything seems to be out of control lately and food is definitely no exception.
We’ve seen a lot of TikTok videos lately about how expensive food in grocery stores, but a woman named Naira posted a video about how pricey one particular food is at a Mexican restaurant that she calls “gentrified.”
The food is elote, also known as Mexican street corn, and Naila said that the price is way too high at one particular establishment in Chicago.
In her video, she said, “I cannot stand a gentrified Mexican restaurant. They want to charge you $7-$8 for some elote. This is corn. You think we don’t know how much corn costs?”
In the video’s caption, Naira wrote, “the cup of corn in my hand was like $3, and i’d slap all of my siblings for just a spoonful. like be for real.”
Check out her video.
@nairabills the cup of corn in my hand was like $3, and i’d slap all my siblings for just a spoonful. like be for real #fyp ♬ original sound – naira
And here’s how people reacted.
When will prices stop being so ridiculous?