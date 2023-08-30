They want to charge you $7-$8 for some elote. This is corn.’ A Woman Complained About The High Prices At What She Called A “Gentrified” Mexican Restaurant

August 30, 2023 at 5:41 am

by Matthew Gilligan

The price of just about everything seems to be out of control lately and food is definitely no exception.

We’ve seen a lot of TikTok videos lately about how expensive food in grocery stores, but a woman named Naira posted a video about how pricey one particular food is at a Mexican restaurant that she calls “gentrified.”

The food is elote, also known as Mexican street corn, and Naila said that the price is way too high at one particular establishment in Chicago.

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, she said, “I cannot stand a gentrified Mexican restaurant. They want to charge you $7-$8 for some elote. This is corn. You think we don’t know how much corn costs?”

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video’s caption, Naira wrote, “the cup of corn in my hand was like $3, and i’d slap all of my siblings for just a spoonful. like be for real.”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

And here’s how people reacted.

This person thinks more money doesn’t equal better food.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker isn’t a fan of places that make you pay for chips and salsa.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer remembers the good old days…

Photo Credit: TikTok

When will prices stop being so ridiculous?

