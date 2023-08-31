‘This sandwich will change your life. Dont knock it till you try it.’ A Woman Raved About The Sandwich She Got From A Publix Grocery Store
by Matthew Gilligan
As someone who lives near a Publix grocery store, let me say that those places are GREAT.
And if you don’t live by one, you’re missing out, friends.
But on to the story: a Publix customer shared a video to TikTok where they heartily recommended how to order a sandwich at their local Publix in Atlanta.
And boy, does it look good!
In the video, she said, “I’m about to put y’all on to one of the best sandwiches y’all can get, and I ain’t talking about Subway. You want to go to Publix and you want to get you a sandwich and you want to get it on the mountain bread. First things first, get it on the mountain bread, we’re getting a regular sandwich. We’re not getting the sub bread and be cutting up our gums with that hard bread.”
The sandwich has turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cucumbers.
But then the big reveal: she adds fried onions to the sandwich that she bought at the Publix deli to make it REALLY tasty.
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@iamlexupnext Im tryna put you down! This sandwich will change your life. Dont knock it till you try it #fyp #publixsubs #publixsandwich #browniebrittle ♬ original sound – LexUpNext ATL MUA
Here’s how people responded.
This person is upset they don’t have a Publix near them.
Another individual sounds like they are a big fan of Publix.
And this TikTokker said they don’t eat at Subway anymore because the sandwiches at Publix are so good.
Gotta go try one of these… when I can find a Publix…
